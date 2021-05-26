Shooting in San Jose: several deaths reported, one gunman dead | World News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: An employee opened fire at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley on Wednesday, killing eight people before taking his own life, authorities said.The suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides buses, light rail and other transit services in Santa Clara County, the most populous county in the Bay Area, said the people. authorities.The attacker was identified as Sam Cassidy, 57, according to two law enforcement officials. Investigators gave no word on a possible motive.Filming took place around 6.30 a.m. in a tram facility that includes a public transport control center, train parking and a maintenance site.Deputy Sheriff’s spokesman Russell Davis said the attack also resulted in “multiple serious injuries.” He did not know the type of weapon used. He said the victims included VTA employees. The authorities did not release any of the names of the victims.“These people were heroes during Covid-19. The buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept working, and now we’re really calling them to be heroes a second time. to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy, ” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said he understood the shooting took place inside the VTA building during a morning meeting.

“A horrible tragedy has occurred today, and our hearts and love are with the VTA family,” VTA President Glenn Hendricks said at a press conference.

Officials were also investigating a house fire that broke out shortly before the shooting, Davis said. Public records show Cassidy owned a two-story house that firefighters responded to on Wednesday morning.

Cassidy had worked for the VTA since at least 2012, according to the public payroll and pensions database known as Transparent California. His position from 2012 to 2014 was listed as a mechanic. After that, he was responsible for the maintenance of the substation, according to the records.

The attack was the county’s second shootout in less than two years. A gunman killed three people before committing suicide at a popular garlic festival in Gilroy in July 2019.

US suffers from gun violence epidemic: White House

The White House is monitoring the situation by San jose, said Wednesday the main deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a press.

The White House statement said the United States suffers from an epidemic of gun violence “both in the mass shootings and in the lives that are caught in the daily gun violence that does not make the headlines national “.

“This is why President Joe Biden has already taken a first round of measures against gun violence that will save lives and is why he is calling on Congress to take action, including calling on the Senate to adopt the three drafts of law to strengthen the background checks that have already enabled House with bipartisan support, and which has the overwhelming support of the American people, ”said Jean-Pierre.

(With contributions from agencies)