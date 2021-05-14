Shohei Ohtani Unleashed

“I could never get out of my mind what I saw,” Minasian said. “He was as talented as any player, age wise, as I’ve seen him. There are things he can do on the baseball field that others cannot.

Ohtani, whose father played baseball in the Japanese Industrial League and whose mother was an outstanding badminton player, recognized him as a youngster. He was hoping to move straight from high school in Japan to the major leagues in the United States. He told the clubs before the 2012 Nippon Professional Baseball Draft and pointed it out in Hokkaido when he informed him that he wanted to make him the No. 1 overall pick. The Los Angeles Dodgers were very interested at the time, but Hokkaido drew him in with the idea of ​​allowing him to throw and hit.

Takashi Ofuchi, the leader of the amateur scout group of fighters who evaluated Ohtani for years and helped craft the plan, told Bleacher Report in 2017: “If a person has the opportunity to do everything, you have to look at that person and his talent and bring his skills at the same time. It’s like Michelangelo and Einstein. They could do art, science, anything. “

Ohtani has been painting since then with bold, wide brush strokes. And in the age of specialization, angels and Ohtani zigzag while everyone else zags. Why, indeed, put a fence around the creative genius?

Until Wednesday, he was ranked second in majors in home runs (10) and extra base hits (21) and tied for third in total goals (78). On the mound, he’s 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA over five starts with 40 strikeouts and an opponent’s .126 batting average. He even leads the angels with six flights.

In Seattle a few Sundays ago, he was hit with a pitch and immediately stole the second and third. “I couldn’t have loved this moment anymore,” Maddon said.

As a precaution, the Angels moved his start, which was scheduled for the next day, to midweek, but he still managed a two-run homerun and circled the bases to chants of “MVP!” MVP! “