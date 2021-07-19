Shock and sorrow as flood toll in Europe nears 200 dead

Ahrweiler, Germany – Extreme weather conditions have brought heartbreaking scenes of devastation to Western Europe. The ladder of death floods that affected large areas of Germany and Belgium was still becoming clear on Monday.

More than 180 people have been killed after record amounts of rain flooded the region. There were still around 700 people missing on Monday as shocked residents attempted to pick up the pieces of their destroyed towns and villages. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the scenes terrifying.

CBS News Chris Livesay reported from the decimated district of Ahrweiler in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, where rescue operations were still underway on Monday as the local death toll reached 110.

A woman carries a bag in an area affected by flooding caused by heavy rain in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 19, 2021. / Credit: WOLFGANG RATTAY / REUTERS

The devastation is particularly shocking in a country with some of the most advanced infrastructure and warning systems in the world.

Bridges, houses and even large sections of entire villages simply disappeared, washed away by the torrents of flood waters from the rain-swollen rivers. Now it is the death toll that is increasing. When asked if he ever imagined seeing something like this in his country, resident George Larscheid certainly replied “not of this magnitude, not of this size”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (5thR) and Prime Minister of the Rhineland-Palatinate State Malu Dreyer (3rdR) walk through the flood-ravaged village of Schuld on July 18, 2021 in Schuld, near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, in the ‘State of Rhineland-Palatinate, in western Germany. / Credit: Getty

“I don’t think anyone could have imagined something like this,” he said. “No one was prepared.” Merkel, the German leader, struggled to explain it. She told reporters that she could “almost tell that the German language has no words for destruction”. Billions of dollars will be needed to rebuild in Germany alone, and some cities are likely gone for good.

Merkel and climatologists have warned that extreme weather events like this are bound to happen again, and more often.

“A flood is not an example of climate change,” Merkel said. “But if we look at the latest events of the last few years, decades, then they’re just more frequent than they were before – so we have to make an effort, a great effort.” Mother Nature lifts her head, but global warming pushes her hand.

