Shipwreck in Libya kills 130 despite SOS calls, UN migration agency says

The tragedy was confirmed Thursday evening by the volunteer Ocean Viking rescue ship, which found dozens of bodies floating in the water northeast of Tripoli.

She had been in distress since Wednesday morning, the NGO said in a statement.

IMO Spokesman Safa Msehli told reporters in Geneva the victims had been aboard a rubber dinghy for two days before it sank in the central Mediterranean.

“For two days, the NGO alarm phone, responsible for sending distress calls to the maritime rescue centers concerned in the region, has called on States to assume their responsibilities towards these people and to send rescue vessels. . Unfortunately, this did not happen. ”

More than 500 people have drowned on the so-called Central Mediterranean route this year according to the IOM – almost three times more in the same period last year.

Others at risk

In the past three days, there have been reports of at least two other boats carrying migrants in the central Mediterranean, Ms. Msehli noted.

A boat was intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard and 103 or more people were sent back to Libya “and detained”, while a mother and child were found dead on board.

The third boat, which is said to carry 40 people, has been at sea for three days and is still missing, the IOM spokesperson continued.

“What we fear is that the worst has happened, given the status and condition of these boats, given the length and time people spend in what is left of the sea crossing. most dangerous in the world ”.

According to IOM data, more than 16,700 people have crossed the Mediterranean route since the start of the year and around 750 have died, given Thursday’s sinking.




