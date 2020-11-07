World
She’s beautiful … but spent taxpayer money to fix herself: Pak Minister on Maryam – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: In a “misogynistic” remark targeting Pakistan Vice-President of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam nawaz Pakistani Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday said her “beauty” was due to several “surgeries she had undergone with taxpayer money”.
“She’s beautiful, I’ll tell the truth. But listen to this too – she spent tens of millions on surgeries for Nawaz sharifGandapur said at a rally in Shigar in Gilgit-Baltistan, as quoted by Tolo News.
Soon, the federal minister’s sexist remarks drew widespread condemnation from the opposition as well as the public.
Rana Sanullah, of PML-N, said the “selected lot” was afraid of a “unarmed girl“.
“One girl shook the whole voice-stealing government,” he said, adding that one can expect this “dirty mentality” from a “rotten minister of the rotten system”.
“The fact of (committing) personal attacks is proof of their political failure and moral bankruptcy,” Sanullah added.
Social media in Pakistan also did not spare the Federal Minister, calling him “disgrace“.
“How do people tolerate Amin Gandapur?” one user tweeted, while another tweeted that the minister must be ashamed of himself. ”
Another user asked if the federal government human rights The minister would condemn the behavior and tweeted, “Ali Amin Gandapur, a federal minister targets Maryam Nawaz. Disgusting and misogynistic remarks. What a shame the PTI has chosen for itself. Will Minister of Human Rights Shireen mazari at least condemn that? ”
“She’s beautiful, I’ll tell the truth. But listen to this too – she spent tens of millions on surgeries for Nawaz sharifGandapur said at a rally in Shigar in Gilgit-Baltistan, as quoted by Tolo News.
Soon, the federal minister’s sexist remarks drew widespread condemnation from the opposition as well as the public.
Rana Sanullah, of PML-N, said the “selected lot” was afraid of a “unarmed girl“.
“One girl shook the whole voice-stealing government,” he said, adding that one can expect this “dirty mentality” from a “rotten minister of the rotten system”.
“The fact of (committing) personal attacks is proof of their political failure and moral bankruptcy,” Sanullah added.
Social media in Pakistan also did not spare the Federal Minister, calling him “disgrace“.
“How do people tolerate Amin Gandapur?” one user tweeted, while another tweeted that the minister must be ashamed of himself. ”
Another user asked if the federal government human rights The minister would condemn the behavior and tweeted, “Ali Amin Gandapur, a federal minister targets Maryam Nawaz. Disgusting and misogynistic remarks. What a shame the PTI has chosen for itself. Will Minister of Human Rights Shireen mazari at least condemn that? ”
Source link