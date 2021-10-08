World
Sherman: Sherman stresses importance of “coordinated approach” to Afghan issue in talks with Pakistani leaders – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman Friday stressed the importance of a “coordinated approach” to Afghanistan and other issues vital to regional stability in his meetings with key Pakistani leaders who pushed for greater international engagement with the Taliban-led government in Kabul.
Sherman, the top American diplomat under the administration of US President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, met Pakistani national security adviser Moeed Yusuf and foreign minister on Thursday Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday.
She traveled to Islamabad from New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit to discuss various aspects of the strained bilateral relations with Pakistan and the regional situation following the crisis. Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Deputy Secretary Sherman “underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to Afghanistan and other issues vital to regional stability,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a brief. reading of his meeting with Qureshi in Islamabad.
Sherman discussed areas of bilateral cooperation, the importance of US-Pakistan relations and the way forward in Afghanistan, Prince said.
Sherman and Yusuf discussed developments in Afghanistan and ways to advance cooperation in bilateral relations, Prince said in another reading of the meeting.
Sherman’s emphasis on the importance of a “coordinated approach” to Afghanistan comes as Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, urged the international community to engage more actively with the interim government of Kabul ruled by the Taliban.
A leading Pakistani newspaper reported that the Biden administration is focusing on four major points in its talks with Pakistan – recognition of the Taliban government in Kabul, international sanctions against Afghanistan, access to Afghanistan and cooperation anti-terrorism.
Citing a leading diplomatic source, the Dawn newspaper reported that the United States does not want Pakistan to recognize the Taliban regime before the rest of the international community.
According to the source, the United States does not want Pakistan to recognize the Taliban regime before the rest of the international community. Instead, he wants Pakistan to continue its efforts to soften the Taliban’s stance on controversial issues, such as inclusive governance, human rights, girls’ education and enabling women to work.
According to Radio Pakistan, National Security Advisor Yusuf said the world should maintain contact with the interim government in Afghanistan, which has been under Taliban rule since August 15, when the Afghan militant group overthrew the elected government. of President Ashraf Ghani, forcing him to flee the country and take refuge in the United Arab Emirates.
During his meeting with Sherman, Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the current situation in Afghanistan requires a positive engagement of the international community, the urgent provision of humanitarian aid, the release of Afghan financial resources and measures. to help build a sustainable economy to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.
He expressed hope that the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan would make “concerted efforts” for peace and stability in the war-torn country.
Qureshi stressed that there is fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office (OF) said in a statement.
The two sides exchanged views on bilateral ties, Afghanistan and regional peace and stability, the statement said.
Qureshi “expressed hope that the new configuration in Afghanistan would make concerted efforts for peace and stability as well as work towards improving the lives of all Afghans,” the OF said.
Qureshi stressed that an inclusive and broad political structure, reflecting the ethnic diversity of Afghan society, was essential for the stability and progress of Afghanistan.
In the context of Pakistan-US bilateral relations, he underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forge a broad, long-term and lasting relationship rooted in economic cooperation, regional connectivity and peace in the region.
Relations between Pakistan and the United States are under further pressure following the dramatic takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August. The tensions are based on Washington’s position that Pakistan has close ties to the Taliban and secretly supports them, as Islamist insurgents fought against the US-backed Afghan government.
Qureshi said that a regular and structured dialogue process between Pakistan and the United States is vital to promote common interests and advance shared regional goals.
He also stressed the importance of peacefully resolving the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir for lasting peace and stability in South Asia, the statement said.
Qureshi and Sherman agreed to continue close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, security and the fight against terrorism, trade and investment, climate change, economic cooperation and regional connectivity.
Earlier today, Sherman tweeted that she had met with Qureshi “to discuss the future of Afghanistan and the important and long-standing relationship between the United States and Pakistan.”
“We look forward to continuing to address pressing regional and global challenges,” she said.
Last month, a group of 22 Republican senators introduced legislation to impose sanctions on the Taliban and all foreign governments that support the hardline Islamic group. The bill also seeks official advice from Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his assessment of Pakistan’s role in supporting the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul.
The Taliban swept through Afghanistan last month, taking control of nearly all key cities amid the withdrawal of US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital Kabul fell into the hands of the insurgents.
The Afghan militant group claimed victory over opposition forces in the last resistant Panjshir province on September 6, completing its takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after taking Kabul.
The Taliban have set up an uncompromising 33-member interim cabinet that includes no women and includes UN-designated terrorists. The Taliban last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.
