Shell pays $ 111 million for 1970s oil spill in Nigeria

The Shell logo is reflected in a car rear view mirror

Oil giant Shell will pay a Nigerian community $ 111m (£ 80m) for an oil spill more than 50 years ago.

A spokesperson said the payment would mark the “full and final settlement” of the Ejama-Ebubu community following a spill during the Biafran War of 1967-70.

The company claimed that the damage was caused by third parties.

A Nigerian court fined Shell the equivalent of $ 41.36 million in 2010, but the company launched a number of unsuccessful appeals.

Last year, the country’s Supreme Court ruled that, along with interest, the fine owed by the company was more than ten times the original judgment, although Shell denied it. The case was opened in 1991.

Shell previously said it had not been given the opportunity to defend itself against the claims and began international arbitration over the case earlier this year.

“They ran out of tips and decided to come to an agreement,” said lawyer Lucius Nwosa, who represented the local community, quoted by the AFP news agency. “The ruling is a vindication of the community’s determination for justice.”

Although the case dates back decades, pollution from leaking oil pipelines continues to be a major problem in the Niger Delta.

Earlier this year, in a separate case, a Dutch appeals court ruled that the Nigerian branch of Shell was responsible for damage caused by the leaks in the Niger Delta from 2004 to 2007.

The court ordered Shell Nigeria to pay compensation to Nigerian farmers, while the subsidiary and its Anglo-Dutch parent company were ordered to install equipment to prevent future damage.

A group of farmers launched the case in 2008, alleging widespread pollution.

Shell argued that the leaks were the result of “sabotage”.