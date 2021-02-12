Shell in Nigeria: polluted communities ‘can sue in English courts’

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that oil-polluted Nigerian communities can sue Shell in English courts.

The decision is a victory for the communities after a five-year battle and overturns a decision of the Court of Appeal.

Communities in the Niger Delta of over 40,000 people say decades of pollution have severely affected their lives, health and local environment.

The oil giant had argued that it was just a holding company for a company that should be tried under Nigerian law.

Shell called the court decision disappointing.

What does the decision say?

The Supreme Court, the UK’s last court of appeal in civil cases, has ruled that the lawsuits brought by the Bille community and the Ogale people of Ogoniland against Royal Dutch Shell were defensible and could be pursued in English courts .

Royal Dutch Shell did not dispute that the pollution was caused, but argued that it could not be held legally responsible for its Nigerian subsidiary. Shell is responsible for about 50% of the delta’s oil production.

Pollution suffered by the Ogale people of Ogoniland in the Niger Delta

The appeals court last year agreed with the company, but the Supreme Court said on Friday that the ruling was flawed.

The communities, represented by law firm Leigh Day, argued that Shell owed a common law duty of care to those who had suffered serious harm as a result of systemic failures in health, safety and the environment of one of its subsidiaries abroad.

A new hope for justice

By Ishaq Khalid, BBC News, Lagos

Pollution in the Niger Delta continued despite years of promises by successive Nigerian governments to clean it up. In 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari launched an ambitious cleanup operation in Ogoniland. Work is underway, but residents say little progress has been made.

Continued oil spills from multinational operations also cast doubt on the impact of the cleanup exercise. “Things are getting worse by the day,” Celestine Akpobari, an environmental activist from Ogoni, told the BBC.

The story continues

The region provides most of the Nigerian government revenue, but communities say successive governments have neglected them. Mr. Akpobari says people can no longer fish or farm due to the devastation. “People are dying, there are strange diseases and women have miscarriages” because of the pollution, he says. But communities and activists say the recent legal victory gives them hope for justice.

How serious is the pollution?

In 2011, the UN concluded that it would take 30 years to eliminate the huge amounts of pollution in the Niger Delta.

The Ogale community, which numbers around 40,000 people, is mainly made up of fishermen or farmers who depend on the Ogoniland waterways. But pollution has all but destroyed the fishery, turning their lush home into a toxic wasteland.

There have been at least 40 oil spills from Shell pipelines since 1989, lawyers say Shell records reveal it.

UN scientists found 3-inch layer of refined oil floating above water which supplies the community’s drinking water wells – much higher than what is legally permitted.

The water is now too dirty for people to drink. Despite promises to provide safe drinking water, people often have to pay for bottled water or drink from contaminated sources.

Thick crusts of ash and tar cover the land where oil spills have caused fires. Planting new vegetation to replace burnt crops or plants is almost impossible.

Farmer Damiete Sanipe describes a wasteland where trees and mangroves have been destroyed.

“The habitat has disappeared, the river in which we used to swim has disappeared. For a coastal community whose life revolved around water, it’s all gone.

“I don’t think the money can bring back what we lost. Even if they want to revive the mangroves, it will take over 30 years, which is a long time.”

Leigh Day’s attorney, Daniel Leader, on Friday said the decision was a “watershed” for “poor communities seeking to hold powerful corporate players to account.” The cabinet said the amount of compensation requested had not yet been determined.

What does Shell say?

In a statement, Shell said: “The spills in question took place in communities heavily affected by oil theft, illegal oil refining and pipeline sabotage.”

He said that despite the causes of the pollution, his subsidiary had worked hard to clean up and prevent spills.

This is the latest in a series of international and domestic lawsuits relating to Shell’s oil extraction in Nigeria.

In 2015, he accepted responsibility for two spills and agreed to pay £ 55million ($ 76million) to the Bodo community and help with cleaning.

In 2006, a Nigerian court ordered the company and its partners to pay the Ijaw people of Bayelsa state $ 1.5 billion for environmental degradation in the region.

In an ongoing civil case, the widows of four environmental activists executed by the Nigerian military regime in 1995 are suing Shell for allegedly supporting the military. Shell denies the allegations.

Friday’s ruling is the latest case to be tested whether multinational companies can be held accountable for the actions of overseas subsidiaries.

Amnesty International welcomed this decision. Mark Dummett, director of Amnesty International’s Global Issues Program, said the fight was yet to be won, but added: “This landmark move could spell the end of a long chapter of impunity for Shell and for other multinationals that commit human rights violations abroad. “

Leigh Day also represented 2,500 Zambian villagers in their pollution case against British mining giant Vedanta Resources. Last month the Supreme Court ruled in their favor and they won an undisclosed settlement.