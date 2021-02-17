World
Sheikha Latifa: Show us Sheikha Latifa is alive, says UK in Dubai | World News – Times of India
LONDON: Britain on Wednesday called on the United Arab Emirates to show proof that Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, was still alive after she said in a video message from a bathroom that she was being held captive in a barricaded villa.
The plight of Latifa, 35, and her tumultuous relationship with her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has taken a fresh look at her family affairs and an international campaign to free her daughter.
Dubai is now under increasing international pressure to allow Latifa, who tried to escape in 2018 by dinghy but was brought back by Indian commandos, to free herself.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the video of Latifa, in which she said she was being held hostage and concerned for her safety, was deeply disturbing as it showed a woman in deep distress.
“Considering what we’ve just seen, I think people would just like on a human level to see that she’s alive and well,” Raab told Sky.
In the video, presented as part of the BBC Panorama routine affairs program, Latifa said: “I am a hostage and this villa has been turned into a prison.”
“Every day I worry about my safety and my life,” she said in the video message from a villa’s bathroom.
She said the guards told her that she would be kept captive her entire life and “never see the sun again”.
Reuters could not independently verify when and where the video was recorded.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was worried and the The United Nations was examining the situation.
“This is obviously something that concerns us, but the United Nations Commission on Human Rights is looking into this,” he told reporters. “I think what we’re going to do is wait and see how they’re doing. We’ll keep an eye on that.”
The Dubai government media office directed questions about the video to the law firm of Dubai leader Sheikh Mohammed, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
‘Free Latifa’ campaign
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum gained international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempted flight from Dubai.
Last March, a London High Court judge said he accepted as evidence a series of allegations made by Sheikh Mohammed’s ex-wife, Princess Haya, in a legal battle, including which the Sheikh had ordered the kidnapping of Latifa. Sheikh’s lawyers have dismissed the allegations.
Asked whether Britain would impose sanctions on the UAE after the video, Raab said: “It is not clear to me that there would be any supporting evidence.”
The Free Latifa campaign, which lobbied for her release, said it had successfully smuggled a phone into Latifa, which had been used to send a series of secret video messages captured over the past two years.
Before Tuesday, the only time Latifa had been seen since being brought back to Dubai was when her family posted photos of her sitting with Mary. Robinson, former Irish President and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, late 2018.
But Robinson told the BBC she was “horribly deceived” during the visit and never questioned Latifa about her situation, fearing it would worsen a mental condition she was told she was.
Mohammed has a large horse racing stable in Britain and has been pictured with Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Ascot horse races.
