Sheikh Hasina calls on world leaders to “take serious action” for repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar – Times of India
PARIS: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina | called on world leaders to “take serious action” to ensure the forced repatriation of Rohingya refugees displaced in Burma.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Paris Peace Forum held at the Grande Halle de la Villette, Hasina said: “The world must act seriously to ensure that these people return to Myanmar soon. Otherwise, the security risks of the crisis will not only remain confined within our borders. We are already seeing the signs of this. ”
In his speech titled “Minding the Gap: Improving Global Governance After Covid-19,” Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh has helped the world avert a major regional crisis by providing temporary shelter to those forcibly displaced from Myanmar – the Rohingya community in August 2017.
The complex Rohingya refugee crisis erupted in August 2017, following attacks on remote police stations in western Myanmar by armed groups believed to belong to the community.
These were followed by systematic counterattacks against the minority, mainly Rohingya Muslims, which human rights groups, including senior UN officials, have called ethnic cleansing.
Since August 25, 2017, over 7,000,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have fled to Bangladesh.
This Rohingya refugee crisis is one of the largest and fastest growing populations in recent history.
Flood in Cox’s Bazar District of Bangladesh, refugees have joined more than 2,000,000 Rohingya who fled years before, according to a World Vision report.
Today, approximately 880,000 stateless Rohingya refugees live in the world’s largest and most densely populated refugee camp, Kutupalong. About half of the refugees are children, the report adds.
On March 22, 2021, their plight intensified after a massive fire swept through Cox’s Bazar, destroying more than 10,000 shelters, food distribution sites, and drinking water and sanitation facilities.
