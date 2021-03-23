World
Sheikh Hasina: 14 sentenced to death for conspiracy to kill Bangladesh PM | World News – Times of India
DHAKA: Fourteen ‘jihadists’ were sentenced to death Tuesday in Bangladesh for attempting to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina more than two decades ago, a prosecutor said.
The 2000 bombing plot was one of several attempts to assassinate Hasina in a wave of violence perpetrated by Islamic extremists who were angry with his secular stance at the time.
Since then, a major crackdown on local Islamist groups has seen more than 100 extremists killed in police raids and more than 1,000 suspected militants arrested.
A fast-track court handed down death sentences against the 14 defendants – including five at large – after being convicted of sedition and criminal conspiracy, prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuilyan told AFP.
They planted two bombs on the grounds of a college where Hasina was scheduled to speak at a rally. The devices were discovered and deactivated.
“These are Islamist extremists belonging to HuJI (Harkat ul Jihad al Islami) and JMB (Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh),” he said, referring to local extremist groups accused of a series of deadly attacks and grenade attacks in the 2010s.
Mufti Abdul Hannan, the Afghanistan-trained chief of HuJI’s Bangladeshi section, and two of his associates were executed in 2017 for attempting to kill the British high commissioner in Dhaka.
Hasina’s government also executed five senior leaders of Bangladesh’s largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, between 2013 and 2016 for war crimes during the country’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.
Prosecutor Bhuiyan said that among the 14 death row inmates, two were brothers of HuJI’s leader, Hannan, and another was his brother-in-law.
Bangladesh sentences dozens of people to death every year, but only a handful are executed.
Bangladesh has hanged 23 people since 2013, while around 1,750 are on death row, according to a local rights group.
