She said #MeToo. Now she is being punished under the libel law.
Over two years ago, He Qian, a former Chinese journalist, brought sexual assault charges against a well-known journalist. His story circulated widely on the Internet, helping to give strength to China’s booming #MeToo movement.
Now, Ms. He, 32, is being punished for this. A Chinese court this week ruled that she had violated defamation laws by publishing her charges.
She and a friend, Zou Sicong, who helped her share her story online, were ordered to pay more than $ 1,800 in legal fees and damages to the man Ms. He accused of assault. Deng Fei, reporter for a Chinese magazine. Mr. Deng denied the charges.
“Chinese law needs to do more to respond to #MeToo,” Ms. He, who also uses the first name Belinda, said in an interview. “This is just the start and it’s far from enough.”
Ms. He’s case was a closely watched test of the Chinese government’s tolerance for the country’s small but bustling #MeToo movement. The court ruling in the eastern city of Hangzhou shines a light on the challenges Chinese women face in exposing charges of sexual harassment and assault against prominent men.
#MeToo a gain territory in China in recent years, despite the ruling Communist Party’s strict limits on activism and dissent and tight control over the Internet. A number of prominent Chinese men companies, religious institutions and the universities were forced to resign after women spoke out about the harassment and abuse.
But many obstacles remain. Rape and sexual harassment are often considered taboo subjects in China. Authorities often discourage women from filing complaints. And in recent years, men accused of harassment have pursued their accusers for libel, what the critics say is an effort to intimidate and silence them.
In her article, which circulated online in China after Mr. Zou posted it on his social media account, Ms. He wrote about her stint in 2009 as a 21-year-old intern at Phoenix Weekly, a Chinese magazine. , where Mr. Deng was the chief reporter. She said that Mr. Deng invited her to a hotel room to discuss matters, then forcibly kissed and groped her.
After the article was published, Mr. Deng sued Ms. He and Mr. Zou for libel.
The Hangzhou court sided with Mr. Deng, saying that Ms. He and Mr. Zou had not provided sufficient evidence of the alleged assault. “What they described lacks factual evidence and a legal basis,” the court said.
Ms. He and Mr. Zou said they would appeal the decision.
Mr. Deng did not respond to a request for comment. “I have never done such a bad and stupid thing,” he wrote of Ms. He’s accusation in a recent social media post. He said he didn’t remember meeting her.
Mr. Zou said Chinese law should be more sensitive to women who make allegations of assault and harassment.
“To hope that a topic will simply disappear and return to the old world is ignorant and peremptory,” he wrote on WeChat, a popular social media app. “I will be responsible until the end of the publication of the article on He Qian.”
For activists keen to protect women’s rights and fight China’s patriarchal culture, the decision was a failure.
Feng Yuan, co-founder of a non-profit women’s rights group in Beijing, said the court “completely denied the existence of sexual harassment.”
“Many people will feel even more powerless in the face of sexual harassment,” Ms. Feng said.
Despite government efforts to curb activism, the #MeToo movement in China has had some success and continues to have the support of women of diverse backgrounds.
A Beijing court last month heard the case of Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former Chinese public broadcaster intern who accused prominent TV personality Zhu Jun of sexual assault. (Mr. Zhu has denied the charges.) Dozens of people gathered outside, some carrying signs with the hashtag #MeToo, in a show of support that is rare in Chinese court proceedings.
Despite the court ruling, Ms. He said that she would continue to make her case. She said she was encouraged that her case had sparked discussions about women’s rights in China.
“The worst case scenario,” she said, “would be if no one discussed or paid attention to this and no one dared to stand up.”
Albee Zhang contributed to the research.
