She said #MeToo. Now she is being punished under the libel law.

Over two years ago, He Qian, a former Chinese journalist, brought sexual assault charges against a well-known journalist. His story circulated widely on the Internet, helping to give strength to China’s booming #MeToo movement.

Now, Ms. He, 32, is being punished for this. A Chinese court this week ruled that she had violated defamation laws by publishing her charges.

She and a friend, Zou Sicong, who helped her share her story online, were ordered to pay more than $ 1,800 in legal fees and damages to the man Ms. He accused of assault. Deng Fei, reporter for a Chinese magazine. Mr. Deng denied the charges.

“Chinese law needs to do more to respond to #MeToo,” Ms. He, who also uses the first name Belinda, said in an interview. “This is just the start and it’s far from enough.”