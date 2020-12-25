She chronicled the Chinese crisis. Now she’s accused of spreading lies

In a video, during the lockdown in Wuhan, she filmed a hospital corridor lined with roller beds, patients hooked up to blue oxygen tanks. In another, she looked at a community health center, noting that a man had said he had been charged with a coronavirus test, even though residents believed the tests would be free.

At the time, Zhang Zhan, a 37-year-old former lawyer turned citizen journalist, embodied the Chinese people’s thirst for unfiltered information about the epidemic. Now, she has become a symbol of the government’s efforts to deny its early failures in the crisis and promote a victorious narrative instead.

Ms. Zhang abruptly stopped posting in May, after several months of dispatches. Police later revealed that she had been arrested on charges of spreading lies. On Monday, she will go to court, in the first known trial of a chronicler of the coronavirus crisis in China.

Ms. Zhang continued to challenge the prison authorities. Shortly after her arrest, Ms. Zhang went on a hunger strike, according to her lawyers. She became gaunt and exhausted but refused to eat, lawyers said, saying her strike was her form of protest against her unjust detention.