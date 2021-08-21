She brought women to Kabul to safety. Now she is hiding from the Taliban.

Nilofar Ayoubi

Nilofar Ayoubi helped bring his workers home after Kabul was captured by the Taliban.

On Wednesday, Nilofar Ayoubi knew his name was on the Taliban list. She had heard the news from a friend – the same friend who told her on Sunday that the Taliban were door-to-door through neighborhoods trying to find women like her, the same friend who has now warned her that it was time to go. in hiding. The women on the list were journalists, politicians, pilots, entrepreneurs – what they had in common was that they spoke out loud about Afghan women’s rights, online and in IRL, for many years. years. Ayoubi is one of thousands of women who have built prosperous and prosperous lives in Afghanistan over the past two decades, but with the fall of Kabul their success and outspokenness have become haunted. Although the United States has long insisted that the rights of Afghan women would be a cornerstone of any peace deal with the Taliban, that promise is now in tatters. As the Taliban impose their mandate on the capital, Ayoubi and other women’s rights activists have been left to fend for themselves. Earlier today, on August 18, Ayoubi, 28, smuggled the young women who worked for her fashion brands into their homes from various parts of the city by car. It was safer for women to travel in packs, accompanied by their male co-workers, who now acted as de facto bodyguards. For Ayoubi, one of the first and youngest Afghan women to start her own furniture business, the bad news was relentless; his network of friends and fellow activists constantly wondered where the Taliban had set up checkpoints. Seventy-two hours after the collapse of Kabul, she said, she learned that her home and offices had been raided four times by gunmen who asked staff and neighbors for her family’s whereabouts. and his personal effects. At first, Ayoubi was reluctant to give up everything she had built: her thriving business, her house, her family. But over the past few days, she has become desperate to get her three children to safety, far from the reach of the Taliban. “They are everywhere,” she told BuzzFeed News. “They learned about our existence through social networks and the media, especially those of us who spoke about terrorism in the Doha peace talks. “

Rahmat Gul / AP

Taliban fighters patrol the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 18, 2021.

Ayoubi insisted on speaking officially despite the threat to his life. “I’ve spoken enough times to be on a hit list, so talking now won’t make a difference,” she said. “I want to inform the world of the current situation. “ Just a few weeks ago, before the Taliban took Kabul, Ayoubi was on the roof of his apartment building, singing with his neighbors and tweeting #AfghanLivesMatter. At the time, it was quoted by the French newspaper Le Monde: “If the Taliban come to Kabul, they will burn everything that we have built in these 20 years. Looking around I wonder, what could I take with me? My three children and maybe some clothes. “ Since the fall of the capital, women like Ayoubi have been scrambling to find a way out with their families. Some of his friends managed to get out of Afghanistan. But women on the Taliban list are walking a tightrope where one misstep could mean death. When the Taliban held power in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women and girls were banned from education and forced to wear the burqa outside the home. They couldn’t work at all, or even leave home without a male chaperone. Penalties for violating this code ranged from public flogging to executions. A document was posted on Twitter for people trying to figure out how to leave the country. The author, who said he works as an adviser to a government in the region and requested to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue, said the document brings together publicly available information on visa processes as well as advice on safety and travel logistics that they had gleaned from diplomats and other contacts in the country. “People can submit tips, and I’ll check them for accuracy before I put them in place,” the document’s author told BuzzFeed News. “Most of this information is available, but buried. Accessibility of information is a huge obstacle. But the document, which BuzzFeed News viewed, also paints a startling picture of what it’s like to navigate the maze of bureaucratic, logistical and personal challenges for Afghans just trying to get to Kabul International Airport. . “You should bring as little personal effects as possible, no pets,” the document said. “Only one small carry-on baggage (eg a handbag) is allowed, and this is subject to space limitations – there have been occasions when space is so tight no carry-on baggage has been embedded.

Shakib Rahmani / AFP via Getty Images

Afghans sit aboard a US military plane to leave Afghanistan at the Kabul military airport on August 19, 2021, after the Taliban took military control of Afghanistan.

Getting to the airport is not easy. The document advises people to arrive at Hamid Karzai International Airport before the Taliban curfew begins at 9 p.m. – but since evacuation personnel are working 24/7, A passenger’s indicated departure could fall during curfew hours. At present, the document states, there are no flights from Afghanistan from anywhere other than Kabul. “The US government has confirmed that it cannot ensure a safe passage to the airport: you have to make your own arrangements,” he said. To enter the airport, you have to show certain documents that people often store on their phones. So the document suggests that people print these essential files and carry an external phone charger. “Your airport access pass is your lifeline,” the document reads.

Kohsar / AFP MP via Getty Images

Afghans gather at the side of a road near the military section of Kabul airport on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee the country after the Taliban took military control of Afghanistan.