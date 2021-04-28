Share your stories from India about the pandemic

India is in crisis. Infections and deaths are skyrocketing. Vaccines against the coronavirus are rare. In some cities, fear and uncertainty have taken hold on its stuffy streets and closed storefronts, charged with knowing the pandemic could get worse before it gets better.

And yet the Indian people are finding ways to persevere. They’re amplifying online calls for hospital beds and oxygen. They organize food and supply races for neighbors and others. They squat with their families until the crisis passes. They survive.

The New York Times wants to hear the stories and share the footage of a country under virtual lockdown. We want to see what you see and understand what you have been through, and we want to know what you are doing to comfort yourself and pass the time until India can regain its hustle and bustle.