World

Share your stories from India about the pandemic

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 14 1 minute read

India is in crisis. Infections and deaths are skyrocketing. Vaccines against the coronavirus are rare. In some cities, fear and uncertainty have taken hold on its stuffy streets and closed storefronts, charged with knowing the pandemic could get worse before it gets better.

And yet the Indian people are finding ways to persevere. They’re amplifying online calls for hospital beds and oxygen. They organize food and supply races for neighbors and others. They squat with their families until the crisis passes. They survive.

The New York Times wants to hear the stories and share the footage of a country under virtual lockdown. We want to see what you see and understand what you have been through, and we want to know what you are doing to comfort yourself and pass the time until India can regain its hustle and bustle.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 14 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

COVID vaccine dose halves transmission, study finds

18 mins ago

State of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka: Are government policies effective in controlling it?

3 hours ago

BioNTech co-founder ‘confident’ vaccine works against Indian variant – Times of India

4 hours ago

‘Much better than expected’: Guardian readers on Joe Biden’s first 100 days

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button