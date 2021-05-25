Share the gains from the extraction of precious raw materials more equitably, guard against pitfalls, warns Guterres

Speaking at the Global Roundtable on Transforming Extractive Industries for Sustainable Development, Secretary General António Guterresmentionned: “Our shared responsibility is to ensure that the benefits of mineral resources reach all people in society, not just the elites, while preserving the natural environment today and for future generations.”

Mining industries refer to companies that extract raw materials from the earth, including petroleum, coal, precious metals, and other minerals, through drilling, pumping, quarrying, and mining.

Mineral potential

As one of Earth’s “great endowments”, he said their extractions play a “dominant role” in the economies of 81 countries, generating significant foreign exchange earnings, foreign direct investment and government revenue. .

“They have the potential to stimulate economic growth and poverty reduction,” said the UN chief.

While mineral-rich countries account for a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product, half of the world’s population – nearly 70% of its population – live in extreme poverty. And of the world’s 72 low- and middle-income countries, 63 have increased their dependence on extractive industries over the past two decades.

Mr. Guterres noted that some call mineral extractions “the resource curse” because of their association with “a litany of evils” – from corruption, exploitation and racism to environmental degradation, worsening climate change and biodiversity loss, as well as armed conflict, gender. founded violence and human rights violations.

Common denominator

The need for the extractive sector and the resources generated to be managed “in a sustainable, inclusive and equitable manner” is common to all regions, according to the UN chief.

“This means taking into account the needs and rights of women, indigenous peoples, local communities and other stakeholders who are affected by the industry but excluded from the design and benefits of extractive operations,” he said. He specifies.

Improve governance, reduce dependency

The Secretary-General highlighted four imperatives to be implemented, starting with improving the governance of extractive resources, particularly in terms of independent control and the fight against corruption, mismanagement of revenue and illicit financial flows. .

“This is particularly important with regard to the new minerals and metals on which the technological revolution depends,” he said.

Second, the UN chief argued that countries must reduce their income from dependence on these industries by diversifying their economies, adapting tax systems to new needs and accelerating work on a just transition for employees and communities. dependent on extractive resources.

“Overall, the sector should support investment in utilities, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and human rights, ”he said.

A low carbon future

In his third point, Mr. Guterres called for more investment in a low carbon future by aligning all public and private finance in the extractive sector with the SDGs and Paris Agreement.

Recalling that countries accounting for 73 percent of carbon emissions committed to mid-century net zero, he said: “The decarbonization of the global economy is inevitable.”

The rapid deployment of renewable energy technologies and the phase-out of fossil fuels should be supported by ending the use of coal, shifting subsidies from fossil fuels to renewables and promoting technology transfer, according to the head of the UN.

“I urge multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other institutions to support this process decisively, ”he said.

Strengthen cooperation

Greater regional and global coordination to “manage shocks and ensure a smooth, just and sustainable transition process” was the UN official’s final point.

He said the United Nations Regional Economic Commissions will continue to play an important role in this regard and also called on member states and others to establish a UN-hosted extractive industries working group to help transform the sector.

‘All the practical deck’

The Secretary-General concluded by calling for “all practical work” to address the triple threat of climate disruption, biodiversity loss and pollution and to promote equitable and inclusive development where no one is left behind. .

“I look forward to working together to reap the full benefits of the extractive industries while keeping myself out of the pitfalls.”