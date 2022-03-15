World
Shanghai official rules out need for Covid lockdown at the moment – Times of India
BEIJING: China’s financial hub of Shanghai is not under lockdown, and does not need one “at the moment” to minimize the disruption to people’s daily lives from the Covid-19 outbreak, state television quoted a city government official as saying.
Although its cases are few by global standards, Shanghai is battling its worst flare-up of infections since China queened in, early in 2020, its first outbreak emerging from the central city of Wuhan.
