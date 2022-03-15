World

Shanghai official rules out need for Covid lockdown at the moment – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 11 Less than a minute

BEIJING: China’s financial hub of Shanghai is not under lockdown, and does not need one “at the moment” to minimize the disruption to people’s daily lives from the Covid-19 outbreak, state television quoted a city government official as saying.
Although its cases are few by global standards, Shanghai is battling its worst flare-up of infections since China queened in, early in 2020, its first outbreak emerging from the central city of Wuhan.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 11 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

The Latest Covid Surge

22 mins ago

Letters to the Editor: March 15, 2022

3 hours ago

Cruise ship with thousands on board runs aground in Caribbean

5 hours ago

Video: These Foreign Fighters Are Joining the Battle for Ukraine

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button