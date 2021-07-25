World
Shanghai cancels flights as China braces for Typhoon In-fa – Times of India
BEIJING: ShanghaiChina’s two international airports canceled all flights and authorities banned outdoor activities on Sunday as eastern China braced for the arrival of Typhoon Infa.
In-fa was expected to hit Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon with rainfall of 250 to 350 millimeters (10 to 14 inches), the national meteorological office announcement.
“People shouldn’t go outside on purpose,” the office said.
the typhoon earlier it poured rain on Taiwan and chopped down tree branches, but no fatalities or injuries were reported. It was blowing sustained winds of 155 kilometers (95 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 191 km / h (120 mph).
Hundreds of flights to Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports have been canceled and more are expected to be canceled on Monday, state television reported on its website. The closed parks of Shanghai and the riverside district of the Bund, a popular tourist area.
Hangzhou International Airport, southwest of Shanghai, has also canceled flights.
Rail service to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, has been suspended, according to state television. The Zhoushan Bridge that connects the islands near Ningbo has been closed. Schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province were ordered to close earlier.
Large container ships were moved from Yangshan Port to Shanghai on Saturday, one of the busiest shipping hubs in the world. State TV said a ship lock in Nantong, which borders Shanghai to the north, has stopped releasing ships into the Yangtze River.
Meanwhile, in central China, the death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the big city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state television reported. Rains flooded a Zhengzhou metro tunnel where at least 12 people died, cut power to a hospital and other buildings, and left streets filled with mud.
Rescuers used bulldozers and rubber dinghies to evacuate residents from areas still underwater, according to Shanghai newspaper The Paper.
