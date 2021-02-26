Shamima Begum loses efforts to return to UK in citizenship struggle

Human rights experts at the United Nations this month urged 57 states, including Britain, to repatriate the families, citing “unclear reasons” for their detention. A few 10 French women also detained in Roj The camp went on a hunger strike this week, in an attempt to pressure its government to bring them home.

“If some Western countries like Britain have difficulty prosecuting their returnees, it will be just as difficult for the Kurdish authorities, who have limited evidence that these women have committed crimes,” said Thomas Renard, researcher at the ‘Egmont Institute. “So, are we keeping them illegally detained forever, without the prospect of a trial?”

In addition to humanitarian concerns, the researchers warned that the consequences of not bringing their citizens home could outweigh the risks posed by their repatriation. Some women have left the camps and are now missing, which could pose a threat of further radicalization. Lawyers also argued that repentant women could share valuable information about Islamic State if they were questioned at home.

About 900 British nationals traveled to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State, and hundreds of them died there. About 450 have since returned, but at least nine men and 16 women, as well as around 35 children, remain in Syria, according to human rights group Reprieve. This includes Ms Begum, whose case ricocheted from one UK court to another.

By stripping Ms Begum of her citizenship in 2019, authorities hoped to prevent her return, but it could have had the opposite effect.

The Court of Appeal ruled in July, that the only way Ms Begum could present a “fair and effective appeal” was to return to Britain. The British government then appealed the decision, sending the case back to the Supreme Court.

AT audition in november, one of Ms Begum’s lawyers argued that only in Britain could she properly mount her defense, as it was difficult to communicate with her defense team while she was in Syria .