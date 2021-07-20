“Shameful”: the Mexican president denounces the alleged espionage of the OSN

Some 15,000 Mexican cellphones were on the leaked watch list, at least 50 people close to the president.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday called “shameful” spying allegedly ordered by the government several years ago that may have targeted him and his close allies, and added that his government had not spied nobody.

British newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday that at least 50 people close to Lopez Obrador, among many others, were potentially targeted by President Enrique Pena Nieto’s previous administration after buying Pegasus spying software NSO Group based in Israel.

In total, some 15,000 Mexican smartphone numbers were among more than 50,000 allegedly selected by the Israeli company’s customers for potential surveillance, according to the Guardian report.

They include numbers linked to 25 Mexican journalists, AFP reported on Monday.

Mexican journalist Marcela Turati was on the leaked list. She believes the surveillance of journalists is ongoing.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has long denounced his predecessor’s record, saying he was plagued by corruption and abuse. [File: Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

“Almost all journalists in Mexico know and feel that we are under some form of surveillance,” Turati told AFP.

“This is something that is assumed, especially because Mexico is among the most dangerous countries to practice the profession,” she said.

At the time Turati appeared to have been targeted by NSO, she and two colleagues were investigating the corruption scandal engulfing Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht.

Lopez Obrador has long denounced his predecessor’s record, saying he was plagued by corruption and abuse. He said on Tuesday that if the Pegasus contract was still active, it had to be canceled.

The list, first viewed by the French non-profit newspaper Histoires interdite and the rights group Amnesty International, was shared with The Guardian and more than a dozen other news outlets.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutierrez in Mexico City, Mexico [File: Henry Romero/Reuters]

One of the Mexican journalists on the list was assassinated in 2017 after criticizing alleged links between politicians and criminals.

Cecilio Pineda was one of more than 100 journalists murdered since 2000 in Mexico, one of the deadliest countries in the world for reporters.

Lopez Obrador’s wife, children, brother and even his cardiologist were among those selected for potential surveillance using the Pegasus malware between 2016 and 2017, according to Aristegui Noticias, a group of investigative journalists based in Mexico.

The leaked list of smartphone numbers did not include Lopez Obrador himself, according to Aristegui Noticias.

The leftist leader “apparently did not use a personal cell phone” and communicated through his aides, he said.

Mexican agencies that acquired the spyware include the defense ministry, the attorney general’s office and the national security intelligence service, he added.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, cabinet ministers and other current government officials have also been identified as potential targets. [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

At the time, Lopez Obrador was the opposition leader and political rival to Pena Nieto.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, cabinet ministers and other current government officials have also been identified as potential targets, Aristegui Noticias said.

There was a “persecution practice of political espionage used by the old regime,” Sheinbaum told Aristegui Noticias, whose director Carmen Aristegui also appears to have been targeted.

NSO insists that its software is only intended for use in the fight against terrorism and other crimes.

Mexico was the first country in the world to buy Pegasus from NSO “and has become something of a laboratory for spy technology,” according to The Guardian.