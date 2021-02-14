World
‘Shame on you China’: protest outside Chinese embassy in Yangon against Beijing’s support for military rule – Times of India
MYANMAR: Chanting “ Shame on you China ” in unison, dozens of young people gathered outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon on Sunday to protest Beijing’s support for the military dictatorship in Myanmar, local media reported.
The young protesters were seen holding hand-made and printed signs, while asking China to stop supporting the military, according to Myanmar Now.
One of the signs read: “Stop helping the military”. Another sign read: ‘Myanmar Military the dictatorship is “made in China”.
On February 1, the Myanmar army staged a coup and ousted democratically elected officials government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging electoral fraud in the November 2020 elections which saw the NLD win a resounding victory.
While there is global condemnation against the military coup, China has given a muted response, saying it has “noted” the development.
“We have taken note of what has happened in Myanmar and are in the process of better understanding the situation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing in Beijing on February 1.
“China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar. We hope that all parties in Myanmar can properly handle their disputes under the constitution and legal framework and safeguard political and social stability,” he added.
Meanwhile, leaders of student unions from 18 universities sent an open letter to the Chinese president Xi Jinping, urging China to recognize the will of the people of Myanmar to end the military rule and restore the country’s civilian government, local media reported on Sunday.
The letter noted that China should not recognize the current military government that forcibly seized power on February 1 and detained the country’s top civilian leaders, including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.
China and Russia continue to defend Myanmar’s military, insisting that the seizure of power by the armed forces in the democratically elected government is Myanmar’s internal affair, Irrawaddy reported.
During this time, a majority of The United Nations members deplored the actions of the army during a special session of the UN Human Rights Council Friday.
However, Myanmar’s giant neighbor China has distanced itself from the country’s human rights concerns, the representative of China. UNHRC saying, “What is happening in Myanmar is basically the internal affairs of Myanmar.”
This position is consistent with China’s refusal – along with Russia – to condemn the military takeover at last week’s meeting. UN Security Council.
Burmese protesters continued protests outside the embassies of both countries, urging them not to support the military regime.
Meanwhile, the mass street protests in Myanmar entered their second week on Saturday.
On Saturday, people from all walks of life marched peacefully with the same red placards through the streets of Mandalay. The signs read: “Do Russia and China Support the Burmese Junta?”
“In Mandalay, people from all walks of life marched peacefully with the same maps. Their boards and maps target China and Russia supporting Myanmar’s military. Shame on you, Russia and China,” a Twitter user from Myanmar tweeted.
Several people tweeted about the Mandalay rally.
“Listen to our VOICE. (Photos are taken in Mandalay) Russia and China are supporting the Burmese military coup for their own benefit. We know that and we will boycott them from now on. May injustice fail! “, Read another user.
