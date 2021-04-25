Sex sells: China’s agricultural region becomes the ‘capital of lingerie’

Americans like their lingerie to be daring, Europeans prefer it more chic and the Chinese are a little shy but open up. But the biggest order of all came from North Korea.

The same goes for the discussion around the corner in Guanyun, a sleepy coastal county that has for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but now cares about global preferences for food. sensual wear.

The flat agricultural region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “lingerie capital”, where sewing machines are buzzing in village-level micro-factories to meet 70% of the rapidly growing domestic demand.

Millions of additional items are exported each year in a classic example of the ability of Chinese internet-connected entrepreneurs to capitalize on even the most quirky idea.

The man widely credited with igniting the Spark is Lei Congrui, a 30-year-old with a ponytail and cap who would look at home on a skateboard. It all happened almost by accident.

As a teenager, Lei started making extra money selling various consumer goods on the rapidly growing e-commerce sites in China 15 years ago.

“Customers kept asking us if we had lingerie. I had never heard of it before, but I just said ‘yes’ and then looked for what it was, ”he said.

Lei “found a way” and now employs over 100 workers who push black and red lace panties and bustiers through sewing machines. His brands such as “Midnight Charm” generate more than $ 1.5 million in annual revenue, he said.

The success of early actors like Lei inspired an industrial revolution.

Guanyun’s government claims that there are now more than 500 factories employing tens of thousands of people and producing more than $ 300 million in lingerie a year.

– “ Attitudes are catching up ” –

The loosening of Chinese sexual attitudes has made all of this possible.

Communism left a dominant legacy of modesty. Pornography is prohibited and the authorities launch periodic crackdowns on anything deemed “vulgar”.

But prolonged exposure to more open foreign attitudes frees a younger generation, especially women.

Market consultancy iiMedia said Chinese online sales of sex-related products increased by 50% in 2019 to $ 7 billion. He predicted an additional 35% growth in 2020 despite the pandemic disruptions.

“Young people’s attitudes catch up and bring sensuality to the house. (Lingerie) is becoming popular, ”said Li Yue, a worker at a local lingerie factory.

When Lei started, most of the buyers were over 30 years old and many had lived abroad or had some other exposure to foreign uses.

But around 2013, volumes exploded as young Chinese consumers began to experience their sensuality, Lei said. Most buyers are now between 22 and 25 years old.

Initially, loose and not too revealing models were favored in China. Today, semi-transparent and “tight” figures dominate.

– “Everyone loves lingerie” –

Guanyun’s industrial reinvention did not happen overnight. The early pioneers struggled to hire delicate local staff.

“When they first came into contact with these things, they didn’t quite get it,” said Chang Kailin, 58, who runs a factory and is Lei’s uncle.

“But once the industry got bigger and stronger, people could make money and get rid of poverty.”

“Now everyone loves him.”

Lei exports 90 percent of its production, mainly to the United States and Europe.

Large volumes are also going to South America, where sales indicate role-playing costumes dominate the bedroom.

Middle Eastern shoppers – who prefer longer, more modest items – are also surprisingly active, as are Africans, who love a splash of color. Southeast Asia is also growing rapidly.

But Lei’s largest order, worth $ 1 million, came from a mysterious North Korean buyer in 2012. The customer abruptly backed off without explanation and the merchandise was sold elsewhere.

– ‘Ready to play again’ –

Lingerie transformed Guanyun, with factories sprouting next to wheat fields, and new wealth displayed in new homes and cars.

Previously, many of the county’s roughly one million residents had left for the hard life of a migrant worker in factories far away. No more, said Li, the garment worker.

“Working away from home makes you homesick,” said the mother of two.

“These companies allow us to come home to work. It’s not easy there.”

Guanyun feeds his golden hen.

It broke new ground on a $ 500 million lingerie-themed industrial zone of 1,700 acres (690 hectares) that “will integrate R&D and design, fabric accessories, e-commerce operations, warehousing and logistic”.

Last year’s pandemic lockdowns hit production. It has since roared, but demand remains lukewarm in overseas markets still struggling with the coronavirus, as home consumers focus their spending on basic necessities, Lei said.

“Once these issues are resolved,” he said with a smile, “they’ll be ready to play again.”

