Several states are quickly suspending use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after federal notice.

Authorities in Ohio, New York, Connecticut and Virginia said Tuesday they would follow the call of federal health agencies to suspend administration of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after six women in the United States developed a rare disease involving blood clots about two weeks after vaccination.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the state health official said they are advising all vaccine suppliers in the state to temporarily suspend use of the single-dose vaccine.

New York Health Commissioner Dr Howard Zucker said the state would stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assess the risks for the security. Appointments for the Johnson & Johnson shooting on Tuesday at mass sites across the state would be honored with doses of Pfizer, Dr Zucker said.

Connecticut health officials said they told vaccine providers to delay scheduled appointments and give an alternate option if they had the supply.