Several states are quickly suspending use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after federal notice.
Authorities in Ohio, New York, Connecticut and Virginia said Tuesday they would follow the call of federal health agencies to suspend administration of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after six women in the United States developed a rare disease involving blood clots about two weeks after vaccination.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the state health official said they are advising all vaccine suppliers in the state to temporarily suspend use of the single-dose vaccine.
New York Health Commissioner Dr Howard Zucker said the state would stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assess the risks for the security. Appointments for the Johnson & Johnson shooting on Tuesday at mass sites across the state would be honored with doses of Pfizer, Dr Zucker said.
Connecticut health officials said they told vaccine providers to delay scheduled appointments and give an alternate option if they had the supply.
The CDC’s external advisory committee has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday. If federal health officials decide to limit the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it could significantly complicate the rollout of the vaccine in the country, which has accelerated in recent weeks as an increase in new cases of the virus threatens a fourth push possible. And any questions about vaccine safety could reinforce vaccine reluctance.
Nearly seven million people in the United States have received injections of Johnson & Johnson so far, and about nine million more doses have been shipped to the United States, according to CDC data. blood clots were 18 years old. and 48. A woman died and a second woman from Nebraska was hospitalized in critical condition.
“At present, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” said Dr Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration, and Dr Anne Schuchat, senior deputy director of the CDC, in one joint statement Tuesday.
“People who have received the J&J vaccine and develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of being vaccinated should contact their health care provider.”