Several states are quickly suspending use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after federal notice.
Several states soon followed call by federal health agencies on Tuesday to suspend administration of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after six women in the United States developed a rare disease involving blood clots within one to three weeks of vaccination.
The states include: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nebraska, new York, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Caroline from the south, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state and Wisconsin.
CVS and Walgreens, the nation’s largest retail drugstore chains, have also said they will stop Johnson & Johnson vaccinations immediately. Both companies said they were sending emails to customers whose appointments would be canceled and rescheduling them if possible.
Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio and the state health official said they are advising all vaccine suppliers in the state to temporarily stop using the single-dose vaccine. Connecticut health officials said they told vaccine providers to delay scheduled appointments or give an alternate option if they had the supply. New York Health Commissioner Dr Howard Zucker said the state will stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assess the safety risks .
California’s leading epidemiologist, Dr Erica Pan, said the state would follow federal guidelines and ask health care providers to withhold vaccine administration, “until we receive further guidance from the vaccine. ‘health and safety experts.
The California hiatus comes just a day before the state is ready to extend eligibility to anyone aged 16 and over – a move that some experts worried will lead to frustration, as an explosion in the demand for doses coincides with a decrease in supply and strain an already confusing patchwork of appointment booking systems. There were questions about the length of the hiatus, as well as whether the slowdown in supply would affect plans to reopen the state.
Governor Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that the state vaccines more than 3 million people per week and that the state “Still on track to reopen completely” on June 15—But the plan depends on accessibility of vaccines.
The CDC’s external advisory committee of independent experts has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday.
The White House said on Tuesday that the hiatus will not have a significant effect on the country’s vaccination campaign, which has gained momentum in recent weeks as an increase in new cases of the virus threatens a possible fourth outbreak. Many states have already opened vaccine eligibility to all adults and the rest are planning to do it by next week.
“Over the past few weeks, we’ve made over 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna available every week, and in fact this week we will be making 28 million doses of these vaccines available,” Jeff Zients, The Covid Response -19 White House coordinator, said Tuesday. “This is more than enough supply to continue the current rate of vaccination of 3 million vaccines per day.”
As of Monday, 36% of the country’s total population received at least one vaccine injection and 22% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data
Even though reaction to Johnson & Johnson’s gunfire is rare, any questions about vaccine safety could reinforce vaccine reluctance.
Nearly seven million people in the United States have received injections of Johnson & Johnson so far, and about nine million more doses have been shipped to the United States, according to CDC data. blood clots were 18 years old. and 48. A woman died and a second woman from Nebraska was hospitalized in critical condition.
“We recommend a pause in the use of this vaccine as a precaution,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, and Dr. Anne Schuchat, senior deputy director of the CDC. in a joint statement. “These adverse events seem extremely rare at this time.”
At a press conference later Tuesday morning, Dr Marks said that “on an individual basis, a provider and a patient can decide whether or not to receive the vaccine” made by Johnson & Johnson.
Experts have yet to determine to what extent, if any, the vaccine is responsible for the clots. But the investigation follows actions by European regulators who concluded that a vaccine made by AstraZeneca could also be the cause of a similar and extremely rare bleeding disorder.
American and European public health experts have pointed out that for most people, the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines far outweigh the risks. Less than one in a million Johnson & Johnson vaccines is currently under investigation. If there is indeed a risk of blood clots from the vaccine – which remains to be determined – this risk is extremely low. The risk of contracting Covid-19 in the United States is much higher.
FDA recommended that people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past three weeks should contact their doctor if they experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. People should not be concerned about mild headaches and flu-like symptoms in the first few days after vaccination. These are common and harmless side effects caused by the immune system producing a defense against the coronavirus.
Federal officials are concerned that doctors may not be trained to check for the rare disease if vaccine recipients develop symptoms. Federal health agencies said Tuesday morning that “the treatment for this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might generally be given” for blood clots.
“Usually a blood thinner called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this context, the administration of heparin can be dangerous and alternative treatments must be given, ”the statement said.
Like many states, New York had already prepared for a significant drop in its supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after federal officials said supplies would be limited due to a production issue at a manufacturing facility in Baltimore. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Friday New York expected to receive 34,900 Johnson & Johnson shots, an 88% decrease from the previous week.
New York Health Commissioner Dr Zucker said the state would honor appointments made at state-run mass vaccination sites for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by giving people the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the place. This vaccine requires two doses, and it was not immediately clear how the state would handle the additional strain on its supply.
New Jersey health officials said the state would work with its vaccination sites to help people get appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will do the same, rescheduling appointments at city-run vaccination sites.
“Each site was told this morning to stop shooting J&J,” he told a press conference.
The city’s health commissioner Dr Dave Chokshi said around 234,000 residents had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and none had reported blood clots to date. The city relied on the vaccine to immunize hard-to-reach New Yorkers, including people who are housebound.
Both Mr Cuomo and Mr de Blasio received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in separate appearances last month, which they touted as an effort to build confidence in it. vaccine efficacy rate and to overcome reluctance to vaccinate.
Regulators in Europe and elsewhere are concerned about a similar issue with another coronavirus vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and researchers from the University of Oxford. This vaccine has not been authorized for emergency use in the United States.
Rebecca Robbins, Jill Cowan, Denise Grady, Carl Zimmer and Sharon Otterman contributed reporting.