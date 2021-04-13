Several states are quickly suspending use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after federal notice.

American and European public health experts have pointed out that for most people, the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines far outweigh the risks. Less than one in a million Johnson & Johnson vaccines is currently under investigation. If there is indeed a risk of blood clots from the vaccine – which remains to be determined – this risk is extremely low. The risk of contracting Covid-19 in the United States is much higher.

FDA recommended that people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past three weeks should contact their doctor if they experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. People should not be concerned about mild headaches and flu-like symptoms in the first few days after vaccination. These are common and harmless side effects caused by the immune system producing a defense against the coronavirus.

Federal officials are concerned that doctors may not be trained to check for the rare disease if vaccine recipients develop symptoms. Federal health agencies said Tuesday morning that “the treatment for this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might generally be given” for blood clots.

“Usually a blood thinner called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this context, the administration of heparin can be dangerous and alternative treatments must be given, ”the statement said.

Like many states, New York had already prepared for a significant drop in its supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after federal officials said supplies would be limited due to a production issue at a manufacturing facility in Baltimore. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Friday New York expected to receive 34,900 Johnson & Johnson shots, an 88% decrease from the previous week.

New York Health Commissioner Dr Zucker said the state would honor appointments made at state-run mass vaccination sites for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by giving people the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the place. This vaccine requires two doses, and it was not immediately clear how the state would handle the additional strain on its supply.

New Jersey health officials said the state would work with its vaccination sites to help people get appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will do the same, rescheduling appointments at city-run vaccination sites.