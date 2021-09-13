Several reports of alleged human rights violations in Tigray

In an update at the UN Human Rights Council (OHCHR) on the situation in the northernmost regional state of Ethiopia, Bachelet said the conflict had “continued unabated” and “risked spreading to the whole of the Horn of Africa” .

In recent months, “massive detentions, killings, systematic looting and sexual violence” have created “a climate of fear and an erosion of living conditions which has resulted in the forced displacement of the Tigrayan civilian population. The suffering of civilians is widespread and impunity is pervasive, she said.

Joint investigation

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights also briefed the Council on the progress made in the joint OHCHR and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) investigation following the conclusion of the phase fieldwork report.

All of the information collected is currently being analyzed, but Bachelet said it was already clear that the documented cases included multiple allegations of human rights violations.

These included attacks on civilians, extrajudicial killings, acts of torture and enforced disappearances. Sexual and gender-based violence also includes gang rape, sexualized torture and ethnic sexual violence.

Violations by all parties

According to Ms. Bachelet, Government forces and their allies continue to be implicated in allegations of human rights violations.

Reports also suggest that people of Tigrayan ethnicity have been detained by law enforcement officials on ethnic grounds, mainly in Addis Ababa.

She noted that incitement to hatred and discrimination has also been documented targeting people of Tigrayan ethnicity, as well as attacks on journalists and the suspension of media licenses and Internet and telecommunications shutdowns in Tigray.

Ms. Bachelet added that Tigrayan forces were also allegedly responsible for attacks on civilians, including indiscriminate killings that resulted in the displacement of nearly 76,500 people in Afar and around 200,000 in Amhara.

More than 200 people were reportedly killed in the most recent clashes in those areas, and 88 people, including children, were injured, she said.

There are also reports of the recruitment of children into the conflict by Tigrayan forces, which is prohibited under international law.

Avoid national division

Ms. Bachelet urged the Ethiopian government to accept the recommendations of the joint investigation report to be released on November 1, 2021 and to provide unhindered access to human rights and humanitarian actors. She called on all parties to immediately end hostilities and negotiate a lasting ceasefire to “avoid the risk of Ethiopia being torn apart”.

WHO Airlift

Largest humanitarian cargo shipment to date has been airlifted to Ethiopia by the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN agency said on Monday.

On Friday, 85 tons of vital medical supplies were transported by a charter flight from the Dubai-based WHO logistics center to Addis Ababa. Supplies, including essential drugs, trauma and emergency surgery kits, infusions, consumables, equipment and cholera control kits, are sufficient to meet the urgent needs of more than 150,000 people.

“This delivery will help strengthen our efforts to come to the aid of hundreds of thousands of families struggling with difficult humanitarian situations,” said Dr Boureima Hama Sambo, WHO Representative in Ethiopia.

Currently, nearly 2.5 million people need health assistance from WHO and its partners. The expedition to Ethiopia ended a historic week for the WHO logistics center in Dubai. Four times the weekly average has been shipped with over 450 metric tons of medical supplies valued at over $ 4.3 million in support of the response to the cholera outbreak in Nigeria, critical drug shortages in Afghanistan and trauma and surgical supplies in Syria and Yemen.