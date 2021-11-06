Several people injured in knife attack on German train

Man arrested in connection with an attack on a high-speed train traveling between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg.

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left several people injured, police confirmed.

Local police told the Associated Press news agency that they received a call about the attack around 9:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) on Saturday morning,

The train in question, one of the German high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

A man was arrested in connection with the attack at Seubersdorf station, where the train is currently stopped, police said. Police said several people were injured but were unable to provide an exact number.

“According to preliminary information, several people were injured,” Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz police said in a statement, assuring that “there is no longer any danger”.

The Bild newspaper said at least three people were injured, two of them seriously.

A police spokeswoman said none of their lives were in danger.

So far, no information is available on the aggressor or his possible motivations.

Bavarian state police are at the scene in Seubersdorf, local police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the German rail network confirmed that Seubersdorf station had been closed since around 9 a.m. and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg was suspended.

Germany has experienced violent incidents in recent years by armed and far-right groups.

Several attacks have been committed since 2015.

On June 25, three people were killed and five others injured in a knife attack in Würzburg, southern Germany.