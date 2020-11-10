World
Several Pakistani airlines could face ban in 188 countries over pilot license issue – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Several airlines operating in Pakistan could face a ban in 188 countries for failing to meet international pilot license standards recommended by a specialized United Nations agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Express Tribune reported.
The country’s national carrier – Pakistan International Airlines – has previously been blocked from flying to the UK and European Union on the licensing scandal.
At a meeting, ICAO approved a mechanism for dealing with Important Safety Issues (SSC) to its member states. Pakistan being an ICAO Member State was identified among eight countries that had not addressed SSCs.
ICAO has issued a serious warning to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) – the regulator for all aspects of civil aviation in the country – on safety issues.
In its letter dated November 3, ICAO said the PCAA failed to meet international standards regarding licensing and staff training with respect to the pilot licensing process.
Therefore, the country’s planes and pilots will likely be banned from flying to 188 countries around the world.
The European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency had suspended PIA’s flight operations for a period of six months from July 1.
The suspension came after it was revealed that the credentials of 262 pilots were “in doubt”. The pilots in the line of sight included 141 from PIAs, nine from Air Blue and 10 from Serene airline.
After the revelation, Vietnam had grounded all 27 Pakistani pilots at the controls of their planes due to concerns about their qualifications.
All the major airlines around the world have also started laying off Pakistani pilots. Even the UK has decided to follow the EASA ban and has banned all PIA flights from taking off or landing in the country.
Speaking of the warning issued by ICAO, Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association The spokesperson for (Palpa) said: “This will have serious consequences and could be a total disaster for the Pakistani aviation industry.”
He said: “Palpa had raised this issue since June 2020 but unfortunately it has been overlooked by the authorities concerned.”
“Palpa offered several options to reorganize the system in accordance with international practices and also made a presentation,” he added.
