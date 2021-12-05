Several injured as Burmese security forces launch anti-coup protest

Witnesses say several people were injured when security forces crushed protesters in Yangon.

Several people were injured after Burmese security forces crashed into a car during a protest against the coup in Yangon, witnesses and local media reported.

Sunday’s protest was one of at least three staged in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day before the expected verdict in the first of several criminal cases against the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. , who was toppled in a military takeover on February 1.

Anti-military protests have continued despite the deaths of over 1,300 people since cut. The dispersed protests are often small groups expressing their opposition to the overthrow of the elected government of Suu Kyi and the return of military rule.

Photos and videos circulating on social media appeared to show a vehicle crashing into protesters and bodies lying on the road.

According to local news outlet Myanmar Now, at least five people were killed and 15 others were arrested. Dozens more were injured, witnesses told Reuters news agency.

“They increased speed as they approached the demonstrators – it was as if they had run into them,” a reporter told AFP news agency, declining to give his name for security reasons.

He said a handful of people, some of whom carried banners in support of Aung San Suu Kyi, were beaten and laid on the ground as others fled the scene. “Then the soldiers jumped out of the car and started shooting,” he added.

Protester, who was participating in a protest against the military coup, kneels on the ground next to a soldier after being arrested [AFP]

Witnesses said the flash mob demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, was rammed within minutes of its start.

“I was hit and fell in front of a truck. A soldier beat me with his rifle but I defended myself and pushed him back. Then he immediately shot me as I zigzagged away. Fortunately, I escaped, ”a protester told Reuters by telephone who asked not to be identified for security reasons.

The opposition shadow government has said it is heartbroken to see peaceful protesters crushed and shot.

“We will respond strongly to the terrorist army which brutally and inhumanely killed unarmed peaceful protesters,” the national unity government defense ministry said in a statement posted on social media after Sunday’s attack.

According to local media, five people were killed and at least 15 were arrested [AFP]

On Sunday, an army spokesperson did not respond to calls for comment.

Another demonstration took place in Yangon in the afternoon despite the early morning violence.

The military has previously said protesters who were killed were behind the violence. He says he organized the coup because the November elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party were rigged. The electoral commission rejected this claim.

Wars with ethnic minority fighters in remote northern and eastern border areas have escalated dramatically since the coup, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to United Nations estimates.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, faces a dozen cases against her, including incitement and violations of COVID-19 protocols.