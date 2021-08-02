Several dead in Djibouti as community violence erupts

Police say at least three people have been killed in the country’s capital as a result of violence between the Afar and Isse ethnic groups.

At least three people died after a rare outbreak of intercommunal violence in Djibouti during which the police intervened, said the public prosecutor.

Fighting broke out on Sunday in several neighborhoods of the capital Djibouti, between the Afar ethnic group, which straddles Djibouti’s borders with Ethiopia and Eritrea, and the Issa, the other main ethnic group in Djibouti.

“There have been several extremely serious criminal acts. Houses were intentionally set on fire, ”Lamisse Mohamed Saïd declared on public television on Monday, without giving any possible reason for the violence.

“Innocent people have been attacked for free,” she said.

Three people died, she added, without specifying whether they had done so during the inter-communal fighting or after the intervention of the police.

Interior Minister Saïd Nouh Hassan, in a televised address broadcast overnight, referred to “events of a new magnitude” which he described as “intolerable”.

AFP news agency reported that residents spoke of a dozen dead, with one claiming that a baker had been “lynched by Afar youth”.

Witnesses told AFP that the violence began in the Warabaley neighborhood, where houses in Issa were set on fire, then spread to other neighborhoods.

Daher, a local entrepreneur, said he saw his Afar neighbors flee their house, fearing it could be set on fire.

Calm had largely been restored on Monday, with a significant police presence in some areas of the capital, but Internet connections were erratic and Facebook inaccessible.

Djibouti’s social media platforms were very busy for days following similar violence in neighboring Ethiopia in late July.

Following the violence in Djibouti, several people were arrested, said the public prosecutor.

“We are taking firm action against those who sow these troubles and crimes in our country,” she said.

Flanked by Somalia and facing Yemen, Djibouti has remained stable in an unstable neighborhood. Djibouti’s stability has led foreign military powers, such as the former French colonial ruler, the United States and China, to establish bases there.

But the country has also seen an erosion of press freedoms and a crackdown on dissent as it courted foreign interests.

Djibouti’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is around $ 3,500, more than in sub-Saharan Africa, but around 20% of the population lives in extreme poverty and 26% are unemployed, according to the Bank. global.