Several dead as suicide bombing targets Somalia regional governor

The governor of the Bay region was not injured but at least three people were killed and five injured in an attack outside the Baidoa hotel, police said.

A regional governor in Somalia escaped a suicide bombing that killed at least three people, including two of his bodyguards, officials said.

Five other people were injured on Saturday when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a hotel in Baidoa, the capital of Somalia’s Bay Region and the administrative capital of Southwestern state.

“Ali Wardhere Dooyow, the governor of the Bay area, was the target. The governor was not injured, but two of his guards and one other person died, ”Anadolu Mohamud Adan Ibrahim, a police officer from Baidoa, told the news agency.

The five injured people were mostly civilians and they were taken to hospital, the official said.

“It was a horrible incident that shocked us, I was sitting in a store not far from there … and I rushed to see what was going on,” Ataf Moalim, a witness, told AFP news agency.

“I saw broken bodies of people in the middle of the explosion,” Ataf added.

Al-Shabab, the armed group linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baidoa is one of the main cities in Somalia and is located approximately 240 km southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

Also on Saturday, an IED targeted a convoy of security forces in the Yaqshiid district of Mogadishu, killing two officers and injuring another.

Al-Shabab has been fighting to topple the Somali federal government since 2007 and has launched regular attacks against government and civilian targets.

A week ago, the Somali army said soldiers killed dozens of al-Shabab fighters who attacked two key military bases.

On the same day in Mogadishu, five civilians, including a child, were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a tea shop.