Seven hundred leagues under Titan’s methane seas

What could be more exciting than flying a helicopter over the deserts of Mars? How about playing Captain Nemo on Saturn’s big misty moon Titan – probing the depths of a methane ocean, dodging hydrocarbon icebergs and exploring an ancient icy shore of organic goo a billion miles from the sun ?

These are the visions that have crossed my mind recently. The eyes of humanity are on Mars these days. A convoy of robots, after half a year in space, fell, one after another, in orbit or directly to the ground on the red planet, like jets entering JFK Among the cargo is a helicopter as armchair astronauts eagerly await flying over the Martian sands.

But my own attention was diverted to the more remote parts of the solar system by the news that Kraken Mare, an ocean of methane on Titan, had recently been measured for its depth and had probably descended to at least 1,000 feet. It’s as deep as nuclear submarines will admit to going. The news rekindled my dreams of what I think is the most romantic of space missions: a journey over, and ultimately even beneath, the oceans of Titan.

“The depth and composition of each of Titan’s seas had already been measured, with the exception of Titan’s largest sea, Kraken Mare – which not only has a big name, but also contains around 80% of surface liquids. of the moon, ”said Valerio Poggiali, research associate at the Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science. Dr Poggiali is the main author of a document describing the new depth measurements in The Journal of the American Geophysical Union.