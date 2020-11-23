World
Seven dead after drinking hand sanitizer in Russian village – Times of India
MOSCOW: Seven people in the Russian Far Eastern republic of Yakutia have died and two were in a coma on Monday after consuming widely available diluted hand sanitizer during the pandemic.
A statement issued by Russian investigators On Saturday, a group of nine residents fell seriously ill in the village of Tomtor after consuming a diluted hand sanitizer they had bought at a local store.
Investigators said they found an unlabeled five-liter canister at the scene.
Tests of its contents revealed that it contained 69% methanol, a type of industrial alcohol that is not drinkable.
The first three victims died on the spot, while six others were transported by medical plane to the regional capital Yakutsk. Four died in hospital.
Doctors are currently fighting to save the lives of the other two – a 48-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both in a coma and on ventilators, health authorities said Monday.
Health authorities in Yakutia banned the sale of methanol-based hand sanitizer on Sunday.
A criminal case has been opened for “infliction of death by negligence”.
The consumption of alcohol substitutes due to their cheap price is not uncommon in poorer regions of Russia.
In 2016, more than 100 people were poisoned in the Irkutsk region of Siberia after consuming an infusion of hawthorn bath lotion, and 78 of them died.
The bath product also contained methanol which forms nerve toxins when broken down, frequently causing blindness and fatal respiratory failure.
Although alcohol consumption in Russia has declined in recent years, purchases have increased after authorities imposed the lockdown in March.
At the time, the governor of Yakutsk imposed a weeklong ban on the sale of alcohol in the city and several neighboring districts.
