Settlement is reached on stranded ship that blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal

CAIRO – The owner and insurers of the massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March and disrupted global shipping have reached an agreement with Egyptian authorities, one of the officials said on Wednesday. insurers.

The insurer’s statement did not specify the amount, but said once the settlement is formalized, the ship – after nearly three months of haggling, denunciation and court hearings – would finally complete its journey through the canal.

“Following extensive discussions with the Suez Canal Authority negotiating committee over the past few weeks, an agreement in principle between the parties has been reached,” said one. declaration from UK insurer P & I Club. “Together with the shipowner and other insurers on the vessel, we are now working with SCA to finalize a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible. “

A UK Club spokesperson said he would not disclose further details. The Suez Canal Authority did not comment on the deal on Wednesday afternoon.