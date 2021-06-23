Settlement is reached on stranded ship that blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal
CAIRO – The owner and insurers of the massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March and disrupted global shipping have reached an agreement with Egyptian authorities, one of the officials said on Wednesday. insurers.
The insurer’s statement did not specify the amount, but said once the settlement is formalized, the ship – after nearly three months of haggling, denunciation and court hearings – would finally complete its journey through the canal.
“Following extensive discussions with the Suez Canal Authority negotiating committee over the past few weeks, an agreement in principle between the parties has been reached,” said one. declaration from UK insurer P & I Club. “Together with the shipowner and other insurers on the vessel, we are now working with SCA to finalize a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible. “
A UK Club spokesperson said he would not disclose further details. The Suez Canal Authority did not comment on the deal on Wednesday afternoon.
Since the ship was freed in a huge rescue effort in March, about six days later run aground on the Suez, the canal authority had been stuck in an often acrimonious standoff with the ship’s owner and operators over what the authority said was due for the incident.
The authority had asked for up to $ 1 billion in compensation, a figure that included the cost of the tugs, dredges and crews hired to save the ship as well as the loss of revenue while the canal was blocked. During the delay, some ships turned around and headed for the tip of Africa rather than wait for Suez to resume traffic, depriving the canal of their fees.
Under the standard terms that shipping lines are required to accept before crossing the Suez Canal, ships are responsible for any costs or losses they cause in the canal. Yet the authority never provided a detailed breakdown of how it arrived at such a large amount.
The sum does not cover shipping disruptions around the world, including freight delays and costs for other shipping companies, which experts say could ultimately run into the hundreds of millions.
Physically, at least, the Ever Given has long been declared fit to move on. But until compensation is paid, the ship and her crew will remain confined to Great Amer Lake, a natural body of water that connects the section of the canal where the ship was stuck with the next segment, according to the Lt. General Osama Rabie. , the head of the Suez Canal Authority.
An Egyptian court had ordered the ship to be detained until financial claims were resolved, a move that sparked protests from Japanese owner of Ever Given, Shoei Kisen Kaisha.
For more than three months, they clashed in an Egyptian commercial court and in the local press. The Egyptians insisted that the captain – who by Suez Canal Authority rules had ultimate responsibility for commanding the ship despite the presence of Suez pilots who were in charge of the direction and speed – was at blame.
Whatever the objections of Ever Given, the canal, which has a reputation for demanding large sums of responsibility from the shipowners, played an important role in the negotiations. The canal remains the shortest route for transporting goods from Asia to Europe and beyond. As for the ship, it was far too valuable to be abandoned.
Months of negotiations have left the ship’s crew of 25 Indian sailors stranded in the middle, unable to leave Ever Given before the negotiations are over, but for a few cases in which Egyptian authorities have acceded to members’ requests to leave. crew after the end of their contract or for family reasons.
After other maritime accidents, crew members were stranded on seized vessels for months, if not years. In some cases, they were arrested as local authorities searched for someone to blame for an oil spill or messy accident.
In this case, however, the crew appear to have been spared.
“A foreign sailor is a very easy target,” said Stephen Cotton, general secretary of the International Transport Workers’ Federation, which represents the crew.
In an interview after the vessel was impounded, Abdulgani Serang, the general secretary of the National Seafarers Union of India, described the crew, whom he had briefly mentioned, as tense and feeling the pressure of the investigation.
“Quite rightly,” he said, “they’re stressed out”.
Nada Rashwan contributed reporting.
