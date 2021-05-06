World

“Sesame Street” turns to sunny days with an advertising campaign for vaccines.

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird are doing their part to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccines.

In a new public service campaign, the cast members of “Sesame Street” explain why adults get vaccinated with a simple idea: Getting the shot means sunnier days are ahead.

“Our children and families want us to be healthy,” Louie, Elmo’s father, said in a video. “This is why I and many other adults have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, so that we can stay healthy and come back to the times we miss, like seeing our friends and family.”

Elmo, in another video, talks about getting excited for indoor play dates with friends and sharing cookies with Cookie Monster.

The Letter U also makes an appearance, playing on “I see you” by Nina Simone.

“I’ll see you in all of our favorite places with laughs and warm hugs all day long,” the letter U croons. “The park where we play, the front porch, that favorite cookie scent and the Big Bird tree that we love so much.

Ads are part of a promotional effort to fight skepticism about Covid-19 launched in February, supported by the Ad Council, a non-profit advertising group and a coalition of experts known as the Covid collaborative. Four former American presidents and their first ladies participated in a similar campaign earlier this year.

During the pandemic, “Sesame Street” produced public health segments for children on the importance of hand washing and social distancing with Grover, wearing mask with Oscar the Grouch, and go back to school with Elmo.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Blockade and polls: a crazy day in the UK after Brexit

4 hours ago

20 million more people face food crises, as acute hunger rates hit 5-year high

5 hours ago

New York blames broadband companies for false net neutrality comments

6 hours ago

Former LRA leader, former child soldier, sentenced to 25 years in prison

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button