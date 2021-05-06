“Sesame Street” turns to sunny days with an advertising campaign for vaccines.
Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird are doing their part to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccines.
In a new public service campaign, the cast members of “Sesame Street” explain why adults get vaccinated with a simple idea: Getting the shot means sunnier days are ahead.
“Our children and families want us to be healthy,” Louie, Elmo’s father, said in a video. “This is why I and many other adults have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, so that we can stay healthy and come back to the times we miss, like seeing our friends and family.”
Elmo, in another video, talks about getting excited for indoor play dates with friends and sharing cookies with Cookie Monster.
The Letter U also makes an appearance, playing on “I see you” by Nina Simone.
“I’ll see you in all of our favorite places with laughs and warm hugs all day long,” the letter U croons. “The park where we play, the front porch, that favorite cookie scent and the Big Bird tree that we love so much.
Ads are part of a promotional effort to fight skepticism about Covid-19 launched in February, supported by the Ad Council, a non-profit advertising group and a coalition of experts known as the Covid collaborative. Four former American presidents and their first ladies participated in a similar campaign earlier this year.
During the pandemic, “Sesame Street” produced public health segments for children on the importance of hand washing and social distancing with Grover, wearing mask with Oscar the Grouch, and go back to school with Elmo.
Source link