“Sesame Street” turns to sunny days with an advertising campaign for vaccines.

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird are doing their part to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccines.

In a new public service campaign, the cast members of “Sesame Street” explain why adults get vaccinated with a simple idea: Getting the shot means sunnier days are ahead.

“Our children and families want us to be healthy,” Louie, Elmo’s father, said in a video. “This is why I and many other adults have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, so that we can stay healthy and come back to the times we miss, like seeing our friends and family.”