Serious fire danger for Australia as temperatures break records

The Rural Fire Service predicts a ‘very high to severe fire danger’ in parts of New South Wales and is issuing a total fire ban.

Parts of Australia, including Sydney, experienced the hottest November night on record with temperatures likely to remain high on Sunday, prompting authorities to ban the fires altogether.

In Sydney, temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while parts of western New South Wales, South Australia and northern Victoria suffered even higher temperatures close to 45 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees for a second day in a row on Sunday, as the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a five or six day heat wave for parts of northern New South Wales and south-eastern Queensland .

Forecasts of soaring temperatures prompted the Australian energy market operator to say demand could exceed supply in New South Wales on Sunday afternoon.

“November has been quite unusual in many ways. We have only seen about half of our normal precipitation and it is quite possible that November will be one of our hottest November on record, ”said Andrew Watkins, chief of climate operations at the Bureau of Meteorology.

Australia has experienced hotter and longer summers with last season dubbed the ‘black summer’ by Prime Minister Scott Morrison due to unusually prolonged and intense bushfires that burned nearly 12 million hectares (30 million acres), killed 33 people and about a billion animals. .

The Rural Fire Service issued a total fire ban for most of eastern and north-eastern New South Wales for Sunday, saying there was a “very fire danger forecast. high to severe ”as warm, gusting winds exacerbate the dry conditions.

Last summer’s extended bushfire season was fueled by three years of drought, but this year the risk comes from the grasslands after prolific vegetation growth aided by good rains in early spring.

“The grass may be greener in the area you are in now, but it won’t take long for it to dry out once the summer heat starts to show up,” said Richard Thornton, director. General of Bushfire and Natural Hazard Cooperative Research Center.

The fire season in Australia typically runs from late spring in the southern hemisphere through summer.