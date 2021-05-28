Serious concerns over ‘catastrophic’ situation and deterioration in war-torn Tigray region

In an alert, the United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health, UNFPA, mentionned that he was aware of “gross violations” including gender-based violence in the war-torn north.

Vile attacks

“The situation of women and adolescent girls in Tigray and in the border areas of Amhara and Afar remains dire,” said UNFPA Executive director Nathalie Kanem. “We are seeing alarming levels of sexual violence and thousands of women do not have access to health and protection services.

We condemn the arbitrary and brutal arrest of at least 200 internally displaced people in Tigray, Ethiopia. Violations of international humanitarian and human rights law must be investigated and the perpetrators must be brought to justice. – United Nations Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) May 27, 2021

In a related development, the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) condemned the reported kidnapping of “at least several hundred” youths from Tigray IDP camps earlier this week.

This echoed the earlier comments of the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Catherine Sozi, who condemned the arbitrary arrests, beatings and ill-treatment by soldiers of more than 200 people during nightly military raids on IDP camps in the region on Monday.

Ms. Sozi noted that the affected sites of Tsehaye and Adi Wonfito in the town of Shire were home to a total of 12,000 internally displaced people.

Trauma and distress

“The situation is traumatic and distressing, not only for the relatives of the missing, but for all the displaced communities residing in the Shire”, UNHCR Spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva, adding that the agency was in contact with Ethiopian authorities on the matter. “It is crucial that all parties to the conflict recognize the civilian and humanitarian character of these sites hosting internally displaced persons.”

Fighting began in Tigray on November 4 last year between national government forces and regional power agents loyal to the former ruling national party, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray.

The needs are increasing

Parts of the war-torn region have remained accessible, but overall “serious” needs exceed capacity, with most rural areas “cut off from communications and electricity,” according to the Office of the United Nations. coordination of humanitarian affairs (OCHA).

The central area – which is the most populous, with some 1.8 million people – remains largely inaccessible, Ms. Sozi’s team noted.

If nothing is done to immediately improve access to aid, UN humanitarians believe there is a high risk of severe acute mass malnutrition looming in the coming months.

Characterize the situation as “complex and unpredictable”, OCHA said civilians, who continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, have been forced to move to towns such as Shire, Axum and Adwa.

“The main road between Adigrat and Axum was blocked from April 10 to 22 due to hostilities, impacting several humanitarian convoys, including emergency food aid, as well as the provision of medical supplies to hospitals in Axum and Adwa », Reported the humanitarian organization of the United Nations.

Release the call

In her call for the immediate release of those arbitrarily arrested in the Shire IDP camps, Ms. Sozi said serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law must be promptly investigated and that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“We, along with our partners, are ready to engage with military commanders to ensure the protection of civilians,” the Humanitarian Coordinator said Thursday.