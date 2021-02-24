World
Serious blow for Oli, the SC of Nepal orders the reinstatement of the parliament – Times of India
KATHMANDU / NEW DELHI: In a big setback for KP Oli, Nepal Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of parliament, two months after the Prime Minister dissolved the House and called for early elections. After months of infighting in the decision Communist Party of Nepal stoked by his rivalry with the former PM PK Dahal Prachanda, Oli had dissolved the parliament on December 20 in an approach described by many as unconstitutional. The ruling means that Oli, who was elected in 2018 following his party’s landslide victory in an election in 2017, will face a vote of no confidence once parliament reconvenes.
Oli’s decision to dissolve the House came amid an outreach in India that also saw his foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali visit to New Delhi amid political uncertainty in Kathmandu. Unlike China, however, India has steered clear of the ruling party’s crisis, calling it Nepal’s internal affair. There was no reaction from India on Tuesday on the latest developments.
A five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher overturned the government’s decision to dissolve the 275 members of the lower house of parliament, according to an opinion issued by the Supreme Court. The court called the dissolution of the House “unconstitutional” and ordered the government to convene the session of the House within the next 13 days. According to Nepalese media reports, the CS also quashed all appointments made by Oli to various constitutional bodies after the dissolution of parliament.
Nepal plunged into political crisis on December 20 after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolve it House of Representatives and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on Oli’s recommendation.
Prior to Gyawali’s visit, Dahal alleged that Oli acted at India’s request by dissolving the House. However, even as India hosted Gyawali for the joint commission meeting, PM Narendra Modi did not meet with the visiting minister, possibly because of the sensitivities involved.
Oli’s decision to dissolve the House sparked protests from much of the Nepalese Communist Party led by rival Dahal. No less than 13 written petitions, including that of the ruling party’s chief whip, Dev Prasad Gurung, have been lodged with the SC to demand the restoration of the Lower House.
Oli has repeatedly defended his decision, saying some leaders in his party were trying to form a “parallel government”. In a letter to the Supreme Court last month, Oli said he was forced to take the plunge after his opponents in the ruling party made it difficult for him to work and complete various tasks.
The verdict has been welcomed by opposition parties and opponents of his own party who have launched street protests across the country since the disbandment. Oli and his associates were not immediately available for comment, but his lawyers said they would honor the ruling.
Oli’s decision to dissolve the House came amid an outreach in India that also saw his foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali visit to New Delhi amid political uncertainty in Kathmandu. Unlike China, however, India has steered clear of the ruling party’s crisis, calling it Nepal’s internal affair. There was no reaction from India on Tuesday on the latest developments.
A five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher overturned the government’s decision to dissolve the 275 members of the lower house of parliament, according to an opinion issued by the Supreme Court. The court called the dissolution of the House “unconstitutional” and ordered the government to convene the session of the House within the next 13 days. According to Nepalese media reports, the CS also quashed all appointments made by Oli to various constitutional bodies after the dissolution of parliament.
Nepal plunged into political crisis on December 20 after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolve it House of Representatives and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on Oli’s recommendation.
Prior to Gyawali’s visit, Dahal alleged that Oli acted at India’s request by dissolving the House. However, even as India hosted Gyawali for the joint commission meeting, PM Narendra Modi did not meet with the visiting minister, possibly because of the sensitivities involved.
Oli’s decision to dissolve the House sparked protests from much of the Nepalese Communist Party led by rival Dahal. No less than 13 written petitions, including that of the ruling party’s chief whip, Dev Prasad Gurung, have been lodged with the SC to demand the restoration of the Lower House.
Oli has repeatedly defended his decision, saying some leaders in his party were trying to form a “parallel government”. In a letter to the Supreme Court last month, Oli said he was forced to take the plunge after his opponents in the ruling party made it difficult for him to work and complete various tasks.
The verdict has been welcomed by opposition parties and opponents of his own party who have launched street protests across the country since the disbandment. Oli and his associates were not immediately available for comment, but his lawyers said they would honor the ruling.
Source link