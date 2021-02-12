World
Sergey Lavrov: Russia says it is ready to be divided if EU imposes new sanctions | World News – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia ready for split with European Union if EU imposes crippling new sanctions amid dispute over treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, warned the country’s top diplomat on Friday.
In response to a question on Moscow’s desire to sever ties with the EU, the Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in televised remarks that Russia did not want to be isolated but needed to increase its self-sufficiency to face possible EU sanctions.
“We don’t want to be isolated from international life, but we have to be ready for it,” Lavrov said. “If you want peace, you have to prepare for war.”
When asked if Russia is heading for a split with the European Union, Lavrov replied, “We assume that we are ready for this.”
He stressed the importance of economic ties with the 27 EU countries, adding that Russia will continue to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation. At the same time, Lavrov said, Russia must prepare for the worst and rely more and more on its own resources.
“We must achieve this in the economic field, if we again find, as we have felt more than once, that the sanctions imposed in certain areas create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive, such as the supply of parts and components, “added the Russian Foreign Minister.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia wants to maintain normal ties with the EU but must prepare for the worst if the bloc takes hostile measures.
“If we are faced with a destructive development that will harm our infrastructure, our interests, Russia must be prepared in advance for such hostile measures,” Peskov said on a call with reporters asked about the comment. by Lavrov. “We must be self-sufficient. We must ensure our security in the most sensitive strategic areas and be prepared to replace anything we may be deprived of with national infrastructure in the event that madness prevails and such hostile actions take place.”
European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday that the EU welcomes “mutually beneficial cooperation whenever the other side is ready for such cooperation and dialogue”, adding that Russia has “indicated that it is not really prepared to go in this direction”.
German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse called Lavrov’s words “really puzzling and totally incomprehensible to us”. She told reporters in Berlin that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made clear Germany’s grievances towards Russia, but also stressed that “we are interested in cooperation with Russia.”
Russia-EU relations have fallen to new lows after Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most important political foe was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from the nerve poisoning he blamed in the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied the allegations.
Last week, a Moscow court sent Navalny to jail for two years and eight months for violating the terms of his probation while convalescing in Germany. The probation stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny dismissed as fabricated and the European Court of Human Rights ruled illegal.
Navalny was back in court on Friday for defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year announcing constitutional amendments that allowed Putin’s rule to expand. Navalny called the people in the video “corrupt cronies, people without conscience” and “traitors”. He has dismissed the libel charges as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to disparage him and could face a fine or community service, if found guilty.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after his visit to Russia last week that the 27-nation bloc must take a firm stand in its relations with Russia and consider new sanctions at the continuation of Navalny’s prison sentence. As Borrell met Lavrov, Moscow announced the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden for participating in pro-Navalny protests.
The three EU countries responded in kind on Monday, each expelling a Russian diplomat.
Borrell has said he plans to submit proposals for possible actions against Russia when he chairs the bloc’s next meeting of foreign ministers on February 22.
Navalny’s arrest sparked a wave of protests across Russia that drew tens of thousands of people to the streets in the biggest protest of discontent in years. Authorities responded with sweeping crackdowns, detaining around 11,000 people across Russia. Many protesters were fined or jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.
The United States and the European Union have urged Russia to release Navalny and end the crackdown on protests. The Kremlin accused them of interfering in Russia’s internal affairs and said it would not listen to Western criticism of Navalny’s conviction and police actions against his supporters.
Lavrov accused the West of pursuing “aggressive containment of Russia” to punish the country for its independent foreign policy.
“Sanctions would not bring any results. They would not change the way we defend our national interests,” Lavrov said.
