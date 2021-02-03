Sergei Smirnov: Russia jails journalist Sergei Smirnov for the demonstration of Alexei Navalny | World News – Times of India

World

Sergei Smirnov: Russia jails journalist Sergei Smirnov for the demonstration of Alexei Navalny

MOSCOW: Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov said on Wednesday that he had been jailed for 25 days in connection with a demonstration in support of the imprisoned Kremlin critical Alexei Navalny.
A Moscow court has ruled that Smirnov, editor-in-chief of independent media outlet Mediazona, was guilty of repeated violations of protest laws, the reporter said on Twitter from inside the courtroom.
Police arrested him last week on suspicion of participating in a rally on January 23 in support of Navalny.
He was accused of staging the protest after he retweeted a humorous message related to the planned event, indicating the time and date, according to court documents shared by his lawyer.
Smirnov was sentenced a day after Navalny was told he would have to serve two years and eight months in jail in another case.
The decision to jail Navalny sparked protests in which more than 1,400 people were detained, mostly in Moscow, according to monitoring group OVD-Info.
After Smirnov’s conviction on Wednesday, the Russian Journalists and Media Workers Union demanded his release, calling the court’s decision “illegal, absurd and shameful”.

