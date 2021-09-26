Serbian troops on heightened alert at the Kosovo border

The Belgrade government accuses neighboring Kosovo of “provocations” by sending special police units to the border.

Serbian troops are on heightened alert after the Belgrade government accused neighboring Kosovo of “provocations” by sending special police units to the border.

Already strained relations between Serbia and its former breakaway region have deteriorated since the ethnic Albanian-led government sent police units there to an area predominantly populated by minority ethnic Serbs, who reject the authority of the government. the capital of Kosovo, Pristina.

The deployment came as hundreds of ethnic Serbs staged daily protests against a decision to require drivers with Serbian license plates to put on temporary ones when entering Kosovo – a “reciprocal measure”, according to Pristina.

“No one here wants a conflict and I hope there won’t be,” said a 45-year-old protester who identified himself as Ljubo and was camping at the Jarinje border post.

“We want Pristina to withdraw its forces and overturn the license plate decision.”

Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs demonstrated and blocked traffic with trucks on the roads leading to two border posts.

Kosovo Special Police stand as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protest a government ban on entry of vehicles with Serbian license plates in Jarinje, Kosovo [Laura Hasani/Reuters]

“After the provocations of [special police] units… Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has given the order to intensify the alert for certain units of the Serbian army and police, ”the Ministry of Defense in Belgrade said in a statement.

Serbian fighter jets were again seen flying over the border region on Sunday after several sorties on Saturday, AFP news agency reported.

Diplomatic pressure

The EU’s foreign minister, Josep Borrell, urged Serbia and Kosovo to reduce tensions “by immediately withdrawing special police units and dismantling roadblocks”.

“Any further provocation or unilateral and uncoordinated action is unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he spoke by phone with Serbian President and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

“It is vital that Belgrade and Pristina show restraint and resume dialogue,” he tweeted.

NATO troops have been deployed in Kosovo since the Serbo-Kosovar conflict of 1998-99.

Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence in 2008 and considers Pristina’s license plate decision to imply its status as a sovereign state.

Vucic deplored the lack of reaction from the international community in the face of “the total occupation for more than a week of northern Kosovo by armored vehicles from Pristina”.

“And everyone is suddenly worried when Serbian helicopters and planes are sighted over central Serbia,” Vucic said in a statement, adding, however, that Serbia “will always behave in a responsible and serious manner.”

Kurti on Saturday accused Serbia of wanting “provoke a serious international conflict“.

Early Sunday, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic visited troops at two military bases where they are on high alert, including one located a few kilometers from the border.

Belgrade designates the border posts between Serbia and Kosovo as “administrative”.

Russia, an ally of Serbia, does not recognize Kosovo’s independence either, but most Western countries do, including the United States.

For its part, NATO member Albania, “concerned about the escalation of the situation”, asked Belgrade “to withdraw the armed forces deployed on the border with Kosovo”.

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani cut short a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly “due to developments in the north of the country”.

Kosovo’s declaration of independence came a decade after a war between ethnic Albanian fighters and Serbian forces that killed 13,000 people, most of them ethnic Albanians.

The United States and the European Union have called for a de-escalation of tensions and the return of both sides to normalization talks, which the EU has negotiated for about a decade.

The Serbian president said that the normalization process can only be resumed if Kosovo withdraws the special police forces from the north.