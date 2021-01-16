Serbia receives one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

The conversation

A historic first: the Confederate battle flag inside the United States Capitol. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images Confederate soldiers never reached the Capitol during the Civil War. But the Confederate battle flag was flown by rioters in the U.S. Capitol building for the first time on January 6. The flag’s prominence in the Capitol Riot comes as no surprise to those like me who know its history: Since its beginnings during the Civil War, the Confederate battle flag has been regularly flown by white insurgents and reactionaries fighting against the rising tides of newly won black political power. A lithograph from 1897 shows changes in the design of the Confederate flag. The design of the “Southern Cross”, chosen to visually distinguish Confederates from Union soldiers in combat, has become a symbol of the white uprising. Library of Congress via National Geographic The infamous diagonal blue cross with white stars on a red background has never been the official symbol of Confederation. The original Confederate “stars and bars” design was too similar to the American flag, leading to confusion on the battlefields, where troop positions were marked with flags. The official flag has undergone a series of changes in an attempt to distinguish Confederate troops from Union troops. The Confederacy would eventually adopt the “Southern Cross” as its combat flag – cementing it as a symbol of the white insurgency. Although technically the Battle Flag, it was used the most and therefore became more commonly known as the Confederate Flag. The Confederate battle flag features prominently in this depiction of the 1864 battle at Franklin, Tennessee. Kurz and Allison, restoration by Adam Cuerden, via Wikimedia Commons The original emblem Six decades before the Nazi swastika became an instantly recognizable symbol of white supremacists, the Confederate battle flag flew over the forces of the insurgent Confederate States of America – military troops organized in revolt against the idea that the federal government could ban slavery. Confederation’s founding documents clearly explain its goals of white supremacy and the preservation of slavery. In March 1861, Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens said of Confederation, “Its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, on the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that the subordination of slavery to the superior race is its natural and normal condition. The documents drafted by the secessionist states make the same observation. Mississippi’s statement, for example, was very specific: “Our position is completely identified with the institution of slavery – the greatest material interest in the world.” Rioting white students at the University of Mississippi hoist a Confederate battle flag in a backlash against James Meredith’s presence as the first black student in 1962. Bettman via Getty Images Reaction Against Racial Integration After the Civil War, Confederate veterans groups used the flag at their meetings to commemorate fallen soldiers, but otherwise the flag has all but disappeared from public life. After World War II, however, the flag appeared as part of a backlash against racial integration. Black soldiers who fought discrimination overseas were discriminated against upon their return home. Racist violence against black veterans who had returned from battle prompted President Harry Truman to issue an executive order desegregating the military and banning discrimination in federal hiring. Truman also called on Congress to pass a federal ban on lynching, one of nearly 200 failed attempts to do so. In 1948, retaliation for Truman’s integration efforts arose, and the Confederate battle flag resurfaced as a symbol of public intimidation of white supremacy. That year, US Senator Strom Thurmond, a Democrat from South Carolina, ran for president as leader of a new political party of segregated Southern Democrats known as the “Dixiecrats.” In their rallies and riots, they opposed the integration of Truman under the banner of the Confederate battle flag. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, white Southerners flew the Confederate battle flag in riots – including violent ones – to oppose racial integration, especially in schools. For example, in 1962, white students at the University of Mississippi hoisted him up in a riot defying the registration of James Meredith as the university’s first black student. It took the deployment of 30,000 US troops, Federal Marshals and National Guardsmen to bring Meredith to class after the violent race riot left two dead. Historian William Doyle called the riot – which featured the Confederate battle flag at its center – an “American insurgency.” Charleston, Charlottesville and the Capitol More recently, the Black Lives Matter era has seen an increase in violent incidents involving the Confederate Battle Flag. She has now featured prominently in at least three recent major violent events by far-right people. In 2015, a white supremacist who posed with the Confederate battle flag online killed nine black parishioners during a prayer meeting at their church. In 2017, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists carried the battle flag as they marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, seeking to prevent the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. A white supremacist drove his car through a crowd of anti-racist counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] During the January 6 riot at the Capitol, the image of an insurgent carrying the flag of the Confederate battle inside the Capitol building undoubtedly distills the dark historical context of the siege. In the background of the photo are the portraits of two Civil War-era US senators – one a staunch defender of slavery and the other a once beaten abolitionist unconscious for his views in the Senate. A man carries the Confederate battle flag in the United States Capitol on January 6, between portraits of senators who opposed and supported slavery. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images The flag has always represented white resistance to increasing black power. It may be a coincidence of exact timing, but certainly no context, that the riot occurred the day after Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won seats in the United States Senate representing Georgia. Respectively, they are the first black senators and the first Jews of the former Confederate state. Warnock will only be the second Black Senator below the Mason-Dixon Line since the Reconstruction. Their historic victories – and those of President-elect Joe Biden – in Georgia came about through the large-scale organization and participation of people of color, especially blacks. Since 2014, nearly 2 million voters have been added to the lists in Georgia, signaling a new black voting power block. So it’s no surprise that today’s white insurgents, opposed to the changing tides of power, identify with the Confederate battle flag.This article is republished from The Conversation, a news site for the purpose non-profit dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jordan Brasher, Columbus State University. This article is republished from The Conversation, a news site for the purpose non-profit dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jordan Brasher, Columbus State University.