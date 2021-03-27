Serbia hails Chinese companies as saviors, but locals fret over price

METOVNICA, Serbia – The well in the courtyard of the retired couple, their only source of drinking water, began to dry up two years ago. Last year, dead fish began to wash up on the banks of the river that runs alongside their home in a bucolic village in southeastern Serbia.

But most worrying of all for Verica Zivkovic and her husband, Miroslav, are the ever-widening cracks in the walls of the house they built after moving to the countryside more than a decade ago to raise some goats.

“We came here for peace and quiet,” said Ms. Zivkovic, 62, but that all changed when a Chinese company arrived.

In 2018, the company, the Zijin Mining Group, took control of a money-losing copper smelter in the nearby town of Bor and began to explode in the nearby hills in search of copper and gold. .