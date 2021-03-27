Serbia hails Chinese companies as saviors, but locals fret over price
METOVNICA, Serbia – The well in the courtyard of the retired couple, their only source of drinking water, began to dry up two years ago. Last year, dead fish began to wash up on the banks of the river that runs alongside their home in a bucolic village in southeastern Serbia.
But most worrying of all for Verica Zivkovic and her husband, Miroslav, are the ever-widening cracks in the walls of the house they built after moving to the countryside more than a decade ago to raise some goats.
“We came here for peace and quiet,” said Ms. Zivkovic, 62, but that all changed when a Chinese company arrived.
In 2018, the company, the Zijin Mining Group, took control of a money-losing copper smelter in the nearby town of Bor and began to explode in the nearby hills in search of copper and gold. .
As the couple and many other residents bemoan the arrival of the minors, the Serbian government has enthusiastically greeted Chinese companies like Zijin, despite their history of flouting environmental rules. Many companies are bringing in workers from China rather than hiring Serbs, and critics say some are helping the Serbian government roll back democratic freedoms.
When Zijin bought the old state foundry, after another Chinese company bought a struggling steel plant near the capital, Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hailed Chinese investors as the saviors of his country.
Chinese money had kept two of Serbia’s biggest, but poorly listed manufacturing companies afloat, saving more than 10,000 jobs and strengthening what the two countries describe as their “friendship of steel.”
For others, however, this friendship highlights the danger of transferring an approach to investing to Europe and its impact on the locals that Chinese companies have employed in poorer parts of the world.
“China operates in Serbia the same way it did in Africa – it has the same strategy,” said Dragan Djilas, a businessman and former mayor of Belgrade who now heads the largest party in the country. opposition from Serbia.
The cornerstone of this strategy around the world has been to establish close relations with a local strongman – in the case of Serbia, Mr. Vucic, democratically elected but increasingly authoritarian in his own way.
Mr. Vucic may have become China’s greatest cheerleader in Europe. He dismissed complaints about his business practices and said China, which has not only invested hundreds of millions of dollars but also provided millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines, was “the only one that can help us” .
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Vucic last year “is not just a dear friend but a brother.”
This was a role previously played by Russia, which is linked to Serbia by a common Orthodox Christian faith and deep cultural and political ties dating back centuries.
But, said Mr Djilas, the former mayor of Belgrade, “we now have a new Big Brother”.
Prime Minister Ana Brnabic disputed this, noting that while “Chinese companies are helping Serbia enormously” German companies are employing more of its employees.
But it is often the nature as much as the scale of China’s role that draws criticism. Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, for example, has installed hundreds of surveillance cameras equipped with facial recognition technology around Belgrade, which the government says will help reduce crime. But privacy advocates say they have been used to identify and deter protesters, and show how Mr. Vucic is using China to advance what critics see as a constant curtailment of freedoms.
The love between the elected leader of Serbia, who aspires to join the European Union and claims to share its democratic values, and Mr. Xi, leader of one of the world’s most repressive countries, has dismayed Serbs who want to join Europe, not tilt to the east.
By offering large loans, vaccines and investments without the constraints that would be imposed by the European bloc, China has helped Mr. Vucic to keep his promises of developing the Serbian economy.
But, said Marinika Tepic, a prominent opposition politician, she is also helping “to build a police state.”
This exaggerates Mr. Vucic’s grip, but American society pro-democracy group Freedom House demoted Serbia in 2019 from “free” to “partially free”, citing a tightening of the grip on politics, civil liberties and the media.
In January, 26 Members of the European Parliament called for a review of “the growing impact of China’s economic footprint on Serbia,” including “reckless projects with potentially devastating multiple impacts on the wider environment as well. than on the surrounding population ”.
The roots of Serbia’s tilt towards China can be traced back to 1999, during the Kosovo war, when US fighter jets mistakenly bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, killing three Chinese journalists. On this site is now a huge Chinese cultural center. A marble memorial stone on the outside bears inscriptions in Serbian and Chinese that salute China’s “martyrs”.
But memories of suffering shared in American hands have faded in places like Bor, the site of the Chinese-owned foundry.
Pollution at the Bor plant has skyrocketed to several times the legally allowed level in 2019 and 2020, sparking a series of street protests and prompting the general manager of Zijin Mining in Serbia to tell his officials last October that He was “very unhappy” with the “frightening” level of pollution, according to leaked minutes of the meeting.
He blamed the bad publicity, which he said had damaged “the government of the People’s Republic of China”, on “the people who are pro-West and have support” who “opposed our work. “.
Bor’s mayor, Aleksandar Milikic, a Vucic loyalist, initially dismissed the protests as the work of political agitators.
But, apparently worried about losing votes, he announced last year that he would file a negligence claim against Zijin. It is not clear if he actually did. The mayor refused to be questioned. Zijin Mining did not respond to requests for comment.
Milenko Jovanovic, an air pollution expert, said he was fired in November from the Serbian Environmental Protection Agency after expressing concerns about dangerously high levels of sulfur dioxide and arsenic in the air around Bor.
The government, he said, has rejected anything that might upset China and its investors. “It allows them to do whatever they want,” he said.
A Belgrade court this month ruled that Jovanovic had been unfairly dismissed and ordered his job returned.
Activists acknowledge that air pollution levels in Bor have declined since the protests, but say the main danger has now shifted to southern towns and villages, where hundreds of Chinese workers brought in by Zijin are developing one of the largest untapped copper deposits in the world, and digging for gold.
The earth around the new mine is shaking from blasting and heavy trucks, driven by Chinese workers, rumble along the roads adorned with China’s red national flag. Rivers and streams are discolored by effluent.
The government added to the public anger by issuing expropriation orders so that Zijin could build access roads and expand its mine. Dragan Viacic, a farmer, said he had received a letter from the Serbian Ministry of Finance informing him that he had to sell 13 acres of his land at a fraction of the market price.
“They said it was necessary in the public interest, but in reality, it is only the interest of the Chinese,” he said.
In Metovnica, a village near the mine, Mr. Zivkovic and his wife had 25 goats, but with no drinking water on hand after their wells dried up, they only kept one.
“Why are we out of water? Why are there no fish in the river? The answer, he says, is Zijin Mining Group.
Pointing out cracks radiating through the wall of his house that appeared last year after Chinese miners started using explosives, Mr. Zivkovic said: “It was a small crack at first, but it s’ is then propagated.
Convinced of the support of Mr. Vucic and his officials, the mining company and other Chinese companies in Serbia have mostly ignored the complaints and kept their operations in secret.
Sasa Stankovic, an environmental activist and elected member of Bor regional council, said he tried unsuccessfully to contact Zijin to discuss pollution levels. Bor’s copper smelter, he said, had been dangerous to health for decades, but the dangers increased sharply after Zijin’s arrival and increased production.
Bor now accounts for 80% of Serbian exports to China, repeating a pattern widely observed in Africa whereby Chinese companies extract natural resources and send them back to China.
In Slatina, a village down the road, Miodrag Zivkovic, a local farmer stood on a rickety bridge over the Bor river, its waters thick with mud and garbage, and said, “We didn’t go to the river. Chinese mine but the mine has come to us. “
Still, he says, given the few jobs available in the area, his son would still like to work in the foundry, which pays relatively well. “Everyone here needs a salary and is ready to risk everything,” he lamented.
Cao Li has contributed reporting from Hong Kong and Monika Pronczuk from Brussels.
