Seoul vice chief of defense calls for North Korean cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea’s Deputy Defense Minister on Thursday called on North Korea to resume cooperation on a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions, which Pyongyang threatened to abandon following the US-South Korean military exercises.

The agreement, which created buffer zones along the land and sea borders and no-fly zones above the border to avoid clashes, was crucial in maintaining stability between the Koreas as their relationship crumbles. have deteriorated in recent months, said Deputy Defense Minister Park Jae-min. Associated Press in an interview.

Although there were no major skirmishes, North Korea refrained from critical parts of the deal, including forming a joint military committee to maintain communication and avoid situations of conflict. crisis and the joint search for the vestiges of the Korean War of 1950-1953.

Since the collapse of its nuclear diplomacy with the Trump administration in 2019, the North has suspended all cooperation with the South and threatened to cancel the inter-Korean military deal while expressing anger at the South’s joint military exercises with states -United, he insists. are repeats of invasion. The allies describe the exercises as defensive in nature, but have scaled them down in recent years to provide space for diplomacy and because of COVID-19.

While it will be up to leaders and diplomats to persuade North Korea to go in a different direction, the South Korean military is “totally” ready to advance inter-Korean military cooperation whenever diplomacy opens the door to it. lane, Park said.

“We very much hope that the North will respond to our calls to form the Joint Military Committee,” Park said.

He said such a committee would allow the two sides to move forward with the program agreed in 2018 and also “explore other programs to build trust between the military.”

The inter-Korean military deal is one of the few tangible vestiges of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s ambitious diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Moon’s efforts helped organize Kim’s first summit with former US President Donald Trump in June 2018.

Korean leaders met three times that year, exchanging vague wishes on a nuclear-free Korean peninsula and expressing their ambition to revive inter-Korean engagement when possible, expressing optimism that international sanctions will end and allowing such projects.

But such hopes were dashed after Kim’s second meeting with Trump failed in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial reduction in its nuclear capabilities. .

Critics say the North has already undermined the spirit of the inter-Korean military accord with a series of belligerent acts in 2020. It blew up an empty inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong in June and his troops shot and killed a South Korean government official who was found adrift near their sea border in September.

While the North has suspended its testing of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles that could strike the United States since 2018, it has tested various new short-range missile systems that experts say potentially extend its ability to launch nuclear strikes on targets in South Korea, including US military bases.

Park and other South Korean military officials plan to discuss the North Korean nuclear issue and other security issues with their global counterparts at the annual Seoul Defense Dialogue forum next month.

The September 8-10 event in Seoul will involve military officials and experts from around 60 countries who will participate in person or via video.

Park said there is a greater need for dialogue among military officials as the world faces an “unprecedented security crisis” where traditional threats like tensions on the Korean Peninsula, fierce competition between Washington and Beijing and the unrest in Afghanistan coincide with non-traditional threats. like COVID-19.

The South Korean military has played a central role in its response to the pandemic, deploying thousands of medical personnel and troops to help with testing, contact tracing and quarantine enforcement and providing hospitals and shelters to treat virus carriers.

Park said South Korean defense officials will share details of their experiences at the Seoul forum where attendees explore possible roles the military could play in combating the virus and expanding international cooperation.

South Korean officials also hope to use the forum to strengthen their military ties with European countries, including Britain. Officials expect a high-level British official, possibly Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, to attend the forum in person and participate in discussions to facilitate exchanges between the countries’ militaries and defense industries. .

The Seoul defense dialogue will begin days after British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and her strike group are scheduled to participate in scheduled training with the South Korean Navy in waters near the country.

South Korea confirmed earlier this year plans to build and deploy its first aircraft carrier by 2033 and some experts say the country may seek to capitalize on Britain’s experience in carrier operations. planes.

“As for the aircraft carrier strike group, meetings are scheduled between people from both countries involved in related defense technologies and industries,” Park said.