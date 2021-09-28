Seoul: North Korea launched “unidentified projectile” into the sea

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday that North Korea had fired an “unidentified projectile” at its eastern sea, by PA.

Why is this important: North Korea sacked ballistic missiles as well as new long range cruise missiles in the sea earlier this month, exacerbating tensions in the region.

Inventory: South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff added that South Korean authorities and US intelligence services were analyzing the details of the launch, according to AP.

What they say : The US Indo-Pacific Command said in a report that he was aware of the missile launch and that he was “consulting closely” his allies, but noted that Pyongyang’s action did not pose an immediate threat to any nation.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with comments from US Indo-Pacific Command.

