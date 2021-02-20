Sentencing after 6 years in prison for Iraqi-Kurdish journalists

Baghdad, Iraq – Iraqi Kurdish journalists Sherwan Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari were sentenced to six years in prison in a move that was called “unfair and disproportionate” by the press freedom group the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The men were arrested in the Kurdish region of Iraq in October last year following their coverage of anti-government protests in Duhok, a province controlled by the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, they were found guilty by a criminal court in Erbil of endangering Kurdish national security, citing social media exchanges in which journalists criticized the government. The evidence, Sherwani’s lawyer told CPJ, was “insufficient and groundless.”

The convictions sparked outrage across the Kurdish region, where press freedom has been in precipitous decline for some time. Most of the Kurdish political parties, including the main Kurdistan Patriotic Union and the Gorran movement, condemned the verdict.

In 2020, at least 385 violations were committed against 291 journalists and media, according to the Kurdish press freedom group Metro Center.

“With this verdict, the Kurdish authorities are sending a clear message: the press freedom they claim to defend, defend and respect is not being respected,” Ignacio Miguel Delgado, CPJ representative for the Middle East, told Al Jazeera. East and North Africa. .

“Iraqi Kurdistan continues to claim that it is the only democracy [in the region] and he’s proud of it, ”Delgado said. “But what we have witnessed throughout 2020 and into this new year is exactly the opposite, at least when it comes to press freedom.”

When protests erupted in the Kurdish region in August last year, security forces were accused of beating and detaining journalists covering social unrest. Two months later, Sherwani and Zebari were arrested.

‘They didn’t tell us where they were taking him’

Sherwani’s wife Rugesh Jabbari, 37, was alerted to the presence of strangers in her home by her screaming son.

Dozens of men in uniform and in civilian clothes burst through the family’s front door on October 7, demanding to see the journalist.

“They handcuffed him in front of my children and put their guns on his head,” Jabbari told Al Jazeera. “They seized Sherwan’s smartphone, laptops, laptops, our CCTV system.”

Jabbari and his children watched helplessly as the men escorted Sherwani into a vehicle and chased him away. “They didn’t tell us why or where they were taking him. We didn’t know where he was for 19 days, ”she explained.

Since then, Jabbari has had access to her husband on one occasion, for a total of five minutes.

“He told me he had been locked up for 68 days… he was in very bad conditions – weak and thin and tired. I could clearly see that he had been tortured, ”Jabbari said.

Cloudy process

Media watchdog Kurdistan Watch said the defendants – including Sherwani, Zebari and three activists – were subjected to overcrowded prison cells, torture and other forms of intimidation, in addition to being subjected to be denied regular access to lawyers.

The whole process, said Mahmood Yaseen of Kurdistan Watch, has been murky. “We believe the trial was not transparent and unfair,” Yaseen told Al Jazeera.

Kurdish MP Gulistan Saeed, who attended the two-day trial, said the families of the detainees were prevented from being there, despite it being a public trial. “He [happened] under a huge military presence, ”she explained.

In a statement released Thursday, the office of the Kurdish government’s International Advocacy Coordinator said Sherwan and Zebari “were found guilty of collecting classified information and secretly passing it on to foreign actors in exchange for substantial sums of money. . This information directly endangers the lives of senior Kurdish officials and foreigners in Kurdistan ”.

“The regional government of Kurdistan [KRG] is fully committed to the rule of law, a fair and impartial judicial process and freedom of the media, ”the statement said.

But recent convictions, said Belkis Wille of Human Rights Watch, “further aggravate the Kurdistan region’s position as a place where journalists can be prosecuted simply for reporting and criticizing government policies they oppose.”

“The inappropriate intervention of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government is even more worrying in this case,” said Wille, referring to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s unfounded claim that the journalists arrested were spies.

“His comments reveal political interference in freedom of expression, even at the highest levels,” Wille told Al Jazeera.

Opposition figures in the Kurdish region say they fear the conviction, based on social media exchanges, will pave the way for further crackdowns on freedom of expression.

“We all know that this cabinet has resorted to a violent crackdown on all kinds of freedom of expression,” said Kurdish MP Shirin Amin, whose husband, journalist Kawa Garmyani, was assassinated in 2013 following his death. corruption investigation.

“I myself cannot exchange messages containing information against the government. I’m afraid they’ll be spying on me and intimidating consequences will follow, ”Amin told Al Jazeera.

The defendants’ lawyers are expected to appeal the sentences, while 31 parliamentarians have sent an open letter to the Kurdish region’s court of appeal asking for a review of the sentences, according to local media.

“The sentences are not yet final, the Court of Cassation of the Kurdistan region must certify the decision, but it can also overturn it … It will depend on the pressure exerted by the KRG to release them,” said Mahmood Yaseen of Kurdistan Watch.

The US Embassy said in a statement it was following the case closely.

“The United States has consistently engaged on the issue of freedom of expression, including for members of the press, with KRG officials and will continue to do so,” he said. “Democratic societies respect freedom of expression and support the ability of members of the press to report without fear of reprisal.”

Prime Minister Barzani later tweeted: “I urge everyone to respect the justice system in the Kurdistan region and let it do its job independently and without interference.”