Senior US official meets with Myanmar shadow government

The US national security adviser has met with NUG officials pledging support for the restoration of democracy.

A senior US official held a virtual meeting with two representatives of Myanmar’s Government of National Unity (NUG), an administration set up by opponents of the February 1 military coup that plunged the country into chaos.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met NUG’s Duwa Lashi La and Zin Mar Aung in a virtual meeting on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan stressed “the United States'” continued support for the pro-democracy movement “in Myanmar and discussed ongoing efforts to restore democracy following the military takeover. He also expressed concern “over the brutal violence of the military” and said the United States “will continue to promote responsibility for the coup”.

More than 1,000 people have been killed since the armed forces led by Chief General Min Aung Hlaing seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and his National League for Democracy party nine years ago. month. Aung San Suu Kyi has since been detained and faces several court cases that could put her behind bars for years.

Thousands of people have also been arrested for opposing the military regime, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners which followed the crackdown after the coup.

Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, who rose to prominence during the student uprising in Myanmar in 1988, was the last to be arrested after being detained in a nighttime raid on Sunday.

Sullivan said the United States would continue to call for his release as well as all those who had been “unfairly detained”.

Discussions also took place on regional and international engagement, with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations starting its annual summit on Tuesday.

The group of 10 members banned Min Aung Hlaing to attend due to the army’s lack of commitment to a consensus agreed in April that it was supposed to end the violence and allow a special envoy to surrender and discuss the political situation with all the parts.

Sullivan stressed his support for ASEAN’s efforts to force the military regime to meet its obligations.