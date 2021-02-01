World
Senior US diplomat Blinken calls on Burmese military leaders to release Suu Kyi and others – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony shine on Sunday called on Burmese military leaders to release the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees during night raids in the country, according to a statement.
shine say it United States expressed “deep concern and concern” over reports of the detention of government officials and civil society leaders.
“We call on the Burmese military leadership to release all government officials and civil society leaders and to respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in the democratic elections of November 8 “, shine said.
“The United States supports the Burmese people in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately.”
