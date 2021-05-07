Senior US, Chinese and Russian diplomats call for global cooperation

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Top diplomats from the United States, China and Russia on Friday called for increased global cooperation, recognizing the need to tackle growing global challenges and an unprecedented pandemic, but stood by disputing their different worldviews and who is responsible for the threats to multilateralism.

The high-level meeting of the UN Security Council marked the first joint, albeit virtually, appearance of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his rival counterparts Russian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, from China, who chaired the session as this month’s chairman. .

Despite major differences, especially on human rights and democracy, all three expressed their readiness to cooperate with all countries to address international challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change to the end. conflict and helping those in need.

Blinken said the commitment of nations after World War II to work together to prevent conflict, alleviate suffering and defend human rights is a “serious threat,” highlighting the resurgence of nationalism, growing repression and intensification of rivalries.

“Now, some are wondering if multilateral cooperation is still possible,” he told the Council. “The United States believes this is not only possible, but imperative.”

Blinken said that “no country – no matter how strong – can meet the challenges alone” and that is why the United States will work through multilateral institutions to stop COVID-19, tackle the climate crisis, stem the spread and use of nuclear weapons, provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and manage conflict.

“We will also work with any country on these issues – including those with which we have serious differences,” he said. “At the same time, we will continue to forcefully back down when we see countries undermining the international order, pretending the rules we all agreed on don’t exist, or simply breaking them at will. “

Blinken called on all countries to honor their commitments under the United Nations Charter, treaties, Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian law, the World Trade Organization and other global organizations.

The United States does not seek to maintain this “rules-based order to keep other nations away,” he said, noting that the international order that the United States helped create and to defend “has allowed the rise of some of our fiercest competitors. “

Blinken stressed that “human rights and dignity must remain at the heart of the international order”.

Governments that insist that what they do within their borders is their own business do not have “a blank check to enslave, torture, disappear, ethnically cleanse their people, or violate their human rights.” any other way, ”he said. It was an apparent reference to China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority as well as other countries, including Myanmar’s actions against Rohingya Muslims.

Blinken also said that countries do not respect a founding principle of the United Nations of equality of all nations when they “claim to redraw the borders of another” country, threaten to force the resolution of territorial disputes, claim. right to a sphere of influence or target another country with disinformation. , undermine elections and attack journalists and dissidents.

Although he did not name any country, this seemed to be particularly aimed at China’s actions in the South China Sea and Russia’s annexation of Crimea to Ukraine, its attempts to interfere in the election. presidential election and his arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and journalists.

Referring to former President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, Blinken said some American actions during this administration “have undermined the rules-based order and led other people to wonder if we are attached to it ”. He called on the world to judge the Biden administration by its actions, citing examples of its global re-engagement, including in the fight against climate change and COVID-19.

The United States will join any country “that maintains its commitment to the order that we have founded together, and that we must defend and revitalize together,” Blinken said. “This is the big test of the moment. Let’s do it together.”

Chinese Wang responded by saying, “Indeed, multilateralism is a sure path for all nations to achieve lasting peace and development, and it requires all countries, especially large countries, to work for it. “

“I am sure that all countries would like to see the United States change course and make a real contribution to the practice of multilateralism,” he said.

Wang and Russian Lavrov both stressed the importance of maintaining the UN as the center of multilateralism, which Blinken did not.

Wang recalled the declaration adopted last September by world leaders to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations that “multilateralism is not an option but a necessity”.

He called the UN “the banner of multilateralism” and said: “We are ready to work with all parties to advance multilateralism and the UN … and jointly build a community with a common future for the United Nations. humanity.”

He said that the more complex the global problems, the greater the need for cooperation on the basis of equality between all countries, “not zero-sum games”.

“No country should expect others to lose,” said the Chinese minister. “On the contrary, countries must work together to ensure that everyone wins to ensure security and prosperity for all.”

Wang also called for “fairness and justice, not intimidation or hegemony,” stressing that international law should apply to everyone “and that there should be no room for exceptionalism. or the double standard ”. And he warned that “dividing the world along ideological lines conflicts with the spirit of multilateralism and is a regression of history.”

Russian Lavrov was more specific in targeting the United States and other Western countries.

He said the architecture of global governance created at the end of World War II “is under strain.”

“Unfortunately, not all of our partners are guided by the imperative to work honestly to establish true multilateral cooperation,” he said.

Unable to advance their “unilateral or bloc priorities within the UN,” Lavrov said, “the major Western countries are now trying to roll back the process of establishing a multipolar and polycentric world and trying to restrict the course of history.

He accused Western countries of developing their own rules, imposing them on everyone and taking steps to bypass the United Nations, which he called “harmful”.

Lavrov underscored US President Joe Biden’s call for a summit of democracies, warning that “the creation of a new special interest club on an openly ideologized basis could further exacerbate international tensions and draw dividing lines in a a world that needs a unifying program more than ever. “

He also referred to the Franco-German Alliance for Multilateralism, saying that it should be considered within the UN and not outside. And he said the West has established “close partnerships” on issues such as cyberspace, humanitarian law, freedom of information and democracy that are already discussed at the UN or its agencies.

“I say all this so as not to stir up competition and rhetoric and make accusations. I’m just listing facts, ”Lavrov said. “If we all say we are in favor of multilateralism, then, frankly, let’s try together to find ways to establish it rightly without trying to prove anyone’s primacy or infringe on anyone’s rights. . “