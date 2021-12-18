Senior UK official leaves lockdown party investigation into own event

The Cabinet Secretary is withdrawing from the Downing Street party investigation after claiming he also broke the rules.

A senior UK official charged with investigating allegations of lockdown violations organized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff has withdrawn from the investigation.

Simon Case, the British cabinet secretary, resigned from his post on Friday following reports of a rally in his own office during the same period.

“To ensure that the ongoing investigation retains the public confidence, the Cabinet secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process,” a spokesperson for Johnson’s office said.

“The work will be concluded by Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Ministry of Leveling, Housing and Communities.

“She will establish the facts and present her findings to the Prime Minister. “

Johnson had asked Case to investigate after the release of a video earlier this month showing the Prime Minister’s staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street party during a Christmas 2020 shutdown when such festivities were prohibited.

The leaked footage appeared to contradict denials by Johnson and his ministers that a party had taken place.

the alleged parties has drawn condemnation from political opponents and dismayed voters the government told to sacrifice their own Christmas events last year.

Johnson’s Conservatives lost an election in a former stronghold on Friday, stepping up pressure of its own legislators to reform its operation at number 10.

The victorious centrist Liberal Democrat candidate for the North Shropshire seat, Helen Morgan, said voters had said loudly: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over.

Case resigned after Guido Fawkes’ website said two events took place in his private office last December.

The BBC said invitations had been sent out for one of the events titled ‘Christmas Party! “

A government spokesperson quoted by the BBC said office staff took part in a virtual quiz, with a small number coming from their offices.

“The cabinet secretary had no role in the event, but walked across the team’s office to his own office,” the BBC spokesman told the BBC.

“No outside guests or other staff were invited or present. It lasted an hour and those present bought drinks and snacks. He also spoke briefly to the office staff before leaving. “