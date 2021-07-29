Senior U.S. diplomat visits Kuwait to strengthen ties with key ally

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The senior United States diplomat began a visit to Kuwait on Thursday, where he met with senior officials from the Arab Gulf Sheikh, who has long been a staunch ally of the United States. United in a troubled region. .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed a group of US diplomats, visited the country’s Parliament and met at the Royal Palace with the ruling Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Crown Prince and Minister Foreign Affairs. The State Department said Blinken will advance talks with oil-rich little Kuwait on military cooperation, regional security and investments during his short visit.

Blinken arrived in Kuwait from India on Wednesday evening, where he sought to strengthen a regional front against Beijing’s assertion in the Indo-Pacific and to step up cooperation in Afghanistan. US forces are completing their withdrawal from war-torn Afghanistan after a 20-year military campaign, a withdrawal that reverberates throughout the region.

The nation of Kuwait, home to 4.1 million people, is slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey and sits on the sixth largest known oil reserves in the world. It has been a vital partner of the United States since the 1991 Gulf War ousted the Iraqi occupation forces of Saddam Hussein.

The country hosts some 13,500 American troops, most of them based at Camp Arifjan south of Kuwait City, and the forward command of the US Army Central.